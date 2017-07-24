FIFA U-17 World Cup: India contemplating inclusion of MLS U-18 NRI Sunny Dhaliwal

The 17-year old made 15 appearances for Toronto FC and also had trials with DC United.

Sunny in action for Toronto FC

On April 16, 2017, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Committee's scouting program successfully recruited Namit Deshpande as India's first ever NRI player to don the tricolour. After a two month wait, U-17 national team chief operating officer Abhishek Yadav and coach Luis Norton de Matos have narrowed down on custodian Sunny Dhaliwal, formerly of Toronto FC's U-18 team as a potential second NRI inclusion within the squad.

The six-foot five-inch shot-stopper has caught the eye of several senior Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs having recently concluded trials with stalwarts such as DC United and Chicago Fire last month. He had joined the Toronto FC Academy in 2016 from Woodbridge Strikers Soccer Club, a community club.

Also Read: FIFA U-17 World Cup: Why Namit Deshpande could be India's secret weapon vs USA in World Cup opener

The 17-year old was recruited via the club's website, where potential talent could upload video content and apply for a trial with the squad. The Ministry of External Affairs was informed to fast-track his passport verification during the Lazio Cup, however, there is no confirmed update on that development yet. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Abhishek Yadav said, "There is no confirmation of this yet, we are still currently thinking about the situation, if it gets confirmed, I will release an official update. He did impress us, but I don't want to say anything about what and why, till we make a decision on the situation."

A source close to the player confirmed that Sunny is currently waiting for his passport to be dispatched by the Ministry and AIFF. He said, "The Technical Committee is aware of this situation, but we are yet to get any intimation from them. We were told that it's being done, but there has been no update yet. He has trials scheduled in other clubs as well, so we are anticipating the confirmation soon. We are yet to hear from AIFF though."

Sunny, who made 15 appearances for the Toronto outfit, left the squad after being selected temporarily for the Indian national U-17 squad. The national team will be facing Mexico, Chile and Colombia next month. The tour is pivotal as they will be facing one of their group stage opponents in Colombia. In fact, head coach Luis Norton de Matos described this as the 'test of their training' so far.

Having played most of his youth career in the CONCACAF region, Sunny is more than ready to face the upcoming challenge. Our source said, "He has been training with various MLS clubs on a regular basis, he is still fit. If the India team confirmation comes he will be raring to go and integrate within the team. He also left Toronto because he wanted to explore greener pastures within the North American soccer ecosystem. Hence, if it doesn't fall through, he will be looking for a potential home in the MLS."

The foreign scouting programme will be open for another two months, till the final squad is announced.

Also Read: FIFA U-17 World Cup: Phil Foden, Guardiola's Man City gem and England's "next big star", set to make his mark in India