FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 Final: Kolkata all decked up ahead of the final

A colourful welcome awaits the final four teams.

Salt Lake Stadium alpana

The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan has caught the eye in Kolkata for some brilliant visuals whether it be of the new ground and arrangements or the various sculptures you get to notice when you first enter the stadium. Then there is that exception -the infamous and innocuous statue of a footballer whose torso was replaced at the hip by a giant globe.

And now it's here to make the headlines for the right reasons again.

The final of the FIFA U17 World Cup is set to take place in Kolkata on Saturday (28th October) and the City of Joy is set to welcome all the final four teams in a very colourful way. The road leading up to the entrance to the stadium from the Yuba Bharati Kirangan has been decorated by a series of beautiful - ‘alpona’.

Hard at work

It took two whole nights to get the job done

The project started on the night of the 26th following the World Cup semifinal day which saw a number of youngsters worked overnight to emulate the designs on paper on to the road. And after two nights of rigorous work, the final results look really impressive.

A close-up article

Another beautiful pattern

A bird's eye view