FIFA U17 World Cup: England 3-1 Brazil, 5 talking points

England made it to their third age-group championship final in 2017 with today's win over Brazil.

by Srijon Choudhury Top 5 / Top 10 25 Oct 2017, 22:30 IST

Rhian Brewster has seamlessly taken over the goalscoring mantle from Jadon Sancho

The first semi-final of the FIFA U17 World Cup was played at the Salt Lake Stadium and witnessed England defeat Brazil 3-1.

It was a highly anticipated match in Kolkata and fans waited in online ques to buy tickets for the first ever semi-final of a FIFA World Cup to be played in India.

The game was originally slated to be played in Guwahati but had to be shifted at the last moment to Kolkata due to poor pitch conditions which were caused due to heavy rainfall.

With this victory, England moved into second FIFA age-group World Cup final this year. Brazil, on the other hand, will be cursing themselves for not being able to please the VYBK crowd.

Let's take a look at the main talking points of the game

#1 Rhian Brewster, Phil Foden and Callum Hudson-Odoi

The Liverpool striker had a night to remember as he took home the match ball after scoring a hattrick, his second of the tournament. Brewster is now the tournaments top goal scorer with seven goals. Brewster apart, Phil Foden and Hudson-Odoi were also impressive and completely bossed the wide midfield channels.

Foden, the Manchester City midfielder who is highly rated by Pep Guardiola, was the main creative hub for England. He couldn’t get an assist to his name but he played all the key passes for England. While Brewster had relatively easy tap-ins, Foden and Hudson-Odoi ran riot on the flanks and they were too much to handle for the Brazil defence.