FIFA U17 World Cup: "England were better than us" admits Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu after semifinal defeat

The Samba dream to play in the final comes to end as Brazil lost to England.

Brazil's Alan and co were dealt with expertly by an England defence led by captain Latibeaudiere

In what was one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament as two of the most high profile sides faced each other, three times champions Brazil were knocked out by a roaring England side, who made it to their maiden FIFA U17 World Cup Final.

"They were more effective.They got opportunities and scored. England deserve to win. We had our fair share of opportunities but we couldn't convert." said a disappointed Carlos Amadeu as he addressed the press after the loss.

Brazil, who had just made one change from their emphatic win against Germany, with left-back and comeback hero Weverson back in the starting 11, looked a bit jaded as they kicked off and it wasn't long before England capitalized, as Liverpool man and England number 9 Rhian Brewster scored a tap-in at the 10th-minute mark.

Brazil didn't take long to mount a revival as within 10 minutes of embarking on constant high pressure, they managed to break through the England back line as Wesley slotted one in the back of the net. The first half ended with both sides matching each other attack for attack with the boys in yellow coming the closest through forward Brenner who failed to capitalize on a beautiful through ball from close range, which as it turned out became a huge talking point after the game

"I think that in football we can't just pick one moment. We were playing good. Also, we kept balance after conceding. We got balance and got chances but we couldn't. The fact today is both teams could win. We played against a great team with great players. We couldn't convert that's what cost us," said Amadeu.

Brazil looked exposed down the sides throughout the game and the Young Lions made the most of it. Brewster scored two more in the second half, completing his hattrick and taking his tally to seven goals in five matches and both the goals were scored in a similar fashion as driven crosses from the wings were poked home by the striker.

While it looked that there was a certain blip in his side's tactical approach to the game, Amadeu was quick to dismiss it, as he explained: "I think that there wasn't any tactical problem. We could attack from the wing, mid, all sides. We had good chances from Lincoln, Paulinho and Alan. We created good chances and had control of the ball but we couldn't put it in the back of the net."

The match which was shifted to Kolkata from Guwahati at the very last moment again saw the football-crazy city live up to its title as the Mecca of Football with a whopping 63,600 attending the match, the majority of whose allegiances lied with the Samba Boys.

Brazil who said it was a great experience playing at the stadium, will lineup again on Saturday to fight for a third place in the tournament, a match which they won't be taking lightly said the coach.

"I'm sad to have our journey end here. But we have to get up and get going for the next match on Saturday. I can't let the players be sad. We lost our dream to play in the final,but we are proud to be able to represent the country on Saturday again." he concluded.