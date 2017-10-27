FIFA U17 World Cup final: England vs Spain - Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

England and Spain are ready to lock horns in the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup final.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Preview 27 Oct 2017, 19:01 IST

Three Lions vs La Roja tomorrow

England vs Spain, FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 final

Date: 28th October 2017

Time: 8 pm Indian Standard Time

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Where to watch it live: Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3

Live streaming: Sony LIV

Poise will meet swagger tomorrow as England and Spain are all set to battle it out in the FIFA U17 World Cup final in Kolkata - a venue perfect to host a World Cup final. From 24 teams that started the journey, we have come down to the two of the best in the competition who are ready to fight it out at the biggest of stages.

Both England and Spain deserve to be in this position; such has been the high level of football shown by the two sides. England have continued their youth age-group domination in world football by reaching their fourth final in the calendar year. The Three Lions have already played in the final of the U20 World Cup, Euro U19 and Euro U17.

On the other hand, Spain have reached their fourth FIFA U17 World Cup final and have a chance of winning it for the first time, just as England. Spain have displayed various styles of football in this tournament according to the situation - from their traditional possession-based football to playing on the counter in the knockout stages. England, meanwhile, apart from the game against Japan have blown teams apart with their brilliant attacking unit.

The grand finale is being dubbed as a direct fight between Abel Ruiz and Rhian Brewster - the two forwards battling for the Golden Boot. Ruiz is on six goals whereas Brewster is leading the charts with six goals. Along with the duo, England's Curtis Anderson and Phil Foden have been stunningly impressive throughout the competition whereas, for Spain, César Gelabert and Ferran Torres have run the show for La Roja. Both sides have a strong midfield and it is the area in which the game will be won and lost. The midfield which will provide better service to their star forwards will go on to lift the coveted trophy.

Quotes:

Spain coach Santi Denia on Rhian Brewster -

"Brewster is a good player of course but my job as a coach is to tell them they need to defend not individually but as a team. We are here because we work better on the details. Of course, we are ready to win, we know that this is the cup we haven't won yet, and we are ready to win it."

England manager Steve Cooper on the final -

"I really believe in our players – whoever we play against we can be better than the opposition. But we have to work hard for that. We’ll never change our style. We believe in it. There isn’t a bigger game they can play in their career at their age than a World Cup knockout game."

Prediction: Spain 1-2 England