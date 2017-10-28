FIFA U17 World Cup final: From Liverpool to Man Utd's De Gea, wishes pour in for England, Spain

England U17s are on the brink of history, so are Spain U17s.

There has been massive support pouring in for England

The finale of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 is just a few hours away and the excitement surrounding it is at an all-time high. The game will probably be the biggest one, in the lives of these young footballers so far and a win tonight could etch their names in English footballing folklore, as they could become only the third ever English side to earn the title of World champions. England have been in prolific form throughout the tournament, with each and every player playing their part in helping the team jump up the ladder

The English youth sides have had an outstanding football summer so far, with the U20 side winning their World Cup and the U19 side winning the Euros, thus adding a certain pressure on these boys at the U17 level, but as coach Steve Cooper said when he addressed the media, his boys thrive on the pressure.

In what is a repeat of the U17 Euro finals earlier in the summer, England face a familiar opponent in Spain and onus this time is clearly on the roaring Young Lions to take their revenge on La Rojitas after having to settle for silver back in May. Support for the English boys has been pouring in from all quarters before the final as their nation waits in anticipation for a World Cup.

