FIFA U17 World Cup final: How Spain, England celebrated as their U17 teams made it to the title clash
A rematch of the Euro U17 final will now be played in Kolkata for the World Cup.
Last night's action in the FIFA U17 World Cup gave us our two finalists. England and Spain became the two best teams from the 24 that started to make it into the final of the World Cup. This match is set to be a rematch of the Euro U17 final which happened earlier in the year. Spain won that game on penalties.
Twitter went berserk after the semifinals which saw high-quality football from all the four semifinalists. England celebrated their first ever entry into the U-17 World Cup final and people back home were mightily impressed. Meanwhile, the Spanish media also commended the young La Roja side which made its way into their fourth U17 final.
The Spanish media are also looking at this feat as an indication of a bright future. Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted and celebrated after England and Spain booked their ticket to the finale: