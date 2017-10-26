FIFA U17 World Cup final: How Spain, England celebrated as their U17 teams made it to the title clash

A rematch of the Euro U17 final will now be played in Kolkata for the World Cup.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Tweets 26 Oct 2017, 17:40 IST

Spain reached the final in style

Last night's action in the FIFA U17 World Cup gave us our two finalists. England and Spain became the two best teams from the 24 that started to make it into the final of the World Cup. This match is set to be a rematch of the Euro U17 final which happened earlier in the year. Spain won that game on penalties.

Twitter went berserk after the semifinals which saw high-quality football from all the four semifinalists. England celebrated their first ever entry into the U-17 World Cup final and people back home were mightily impressed. Meanwhile, the Spanish media also commended the young La Roja side which made its way into their fourth U17 final.

The Spanish media are also looking at this feat as an indication of a bright future. Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted and celebrated after England and Spain booked their ticket to the finale:

England’s U17’s have reached the World Cup final. Absolutely brilliant. Well played lads. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 25, 2017

Brewster reminds me of 17-year-old Michael Owen. Rapid & great finisher. Hard for these players in modern football's 4-3-3 though as a CF. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 25, 2017

Don’t like to overreact on some young players but not even Messi was this good at Brewster’s age. — Jake ???? (@RunLikeLallana) October 25, 2017

Great to be at the LFC Academy today and see how made up everyone was for LFC youngster Brewster who bagged another hat-trick #U17WorldCup — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) October 25, 2017

What Impressed me about Rhian Brewster seeing him in the flesh is the number of times he makes himself available for the pass. Top movement. — Srijandeep Das (@srijandeep) October 25, 2017

It seems another generation of stars looming for @SeFutbol.



They are impressing at the U17 World Cup.



????https://t.co/4PcPReufgR pic.twitter.com/3ok0FR8YyY — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) October 25, 2017

???? ¿Cómo se vive el pase a la FINAL de un MUNDIAL? Mejor que contártelo... ¡Te metemos al vestuario!

???? ¡A LA FINAAAAL, OEEEE! ???? #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/TUpJ2APavy — Selección Española (@SeFutbol) October 25, 2017