FIFA U17 World Cup final: India captain Sunil Chhetri predicts winner of Spain vs England clash

England and Spain will battle it out in the final at the Salt Lake Stadium.

by Sounak Mullick News 28 Oct 2017, 18:39 IST

Sunil Chhetri is the all-time top goal scorer for the senior Indian national football team

With just hours left for the all-important final match of the FIFA U17 World Cup to kick-off at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata; Indian senior football team skipper Sunil Chhetri is pretty confident that England will outclass European counterparts Spain on Saturday evening.

As per the reports of the Indian Express, the poster boy of Indian football said, “England is my favourite to win the U-17 World Cup final as they have been on a great run of form.” The Young Lions never managed to go past the quarter-finals in their previous appearances, having been eliminated in the group stage a couple of years ago.

England has had an impressive run in the on-going FIFA U17 World Cup so far, winning all the matches they have played. Rhian Brewster is spearheading their attack scoring seven goals, including the hat-trick in the semi-final against Brazil.

Spain, on the other hand, has fought back hard after losing their opening match against Brazil. Abel Ruiz has been the star player for them, who has found the back of the net 6 times during the World Cup. Spain is in pursuit of its maiden U17 title after finishing as runners-up on two occasions, back in 2003 and 2007 respectively.

Chhetri also lauded India’s effort in organising such a big-ticket tournament and admits the whole process should be taken as a lesson and points must be noted down to improve the shortcomings in future events.

The FIFA U17 World Cup has been a huge success, especially in a country which is so obsessed with cricket. It is likely to break the record for being the highest attended event, surpassing the earlier record during the inaugural edition in China, back in 1985. FIFA President Gianni Infantino who will be present in the final match was highly impressed with the way tournament was hosted and even said that “India is a football continent.”