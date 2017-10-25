FIFA U17 World Cup: Twitter goes wild as England's Rhian Brewster sends Brazil packing
The Liverpool man scored his second hat-trick in as many games.
England booked their place in the final of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 after beating Brazil 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The partisan Kolkata crowd had hoped for a Brazilian party but Liverpool's young striker Rhian Brewster stole the show with his second hat-trick in as many games.
Having opened the scoring as early as the 10th minute, Brewster added to his tally in the 39th and 77th minutes to now lead the scoring charts at India 2017 with seven goals so far. In the process, he became the first England player to net two successive hat-tricks at a U17 World Cup.
