FIFA U17 World Cup: Twitter goes wild as England's Rhian Brewster sends Brazil packing

The Liverpool man scored his second hat-trick in as many games.

Brewster fired England into the final

England booked their place in the final of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 after beating Brazil 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The partisan Kolkata crowd had hoped for a Brazilian party but Liverpool's young striker Rhian Brewster stole the show with his second hat-trick in as many games.

Having opened the scoring as early as the 10th minute, Brewster added to his tally in the 39th and 77th minutes to now lead the scoring charts at India 2017 with seven goals so far. In the process, he became the first England player to net two successive hat-tricks at a U17 World Cup.

Here is how Twitter reacted as England sealed the progression into the title clash on Saturday in Kolkata.

England’s U17’s have reached the World Cup final. Absolutely brilliant. Well played lads. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 25, 2017

We can't see a better match than this #ENGvBRA at this level #FIFAU17WC - A thorough professional display by @England #Semifinal 3-1. pic.twitter.com/37zWNY4If3 — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) October 25, 2017

Was a brilliant performance. Killed Brazil with overlapping runs and Brewster's finishing. Spain//Mali in final Saturday. https://t.co/wrfSrhQFNh — Simon Bird (@SimonBird_) October 25, 2017

Brewster reminds me of 17-year-old Michael Owen. Rapid & great finisher. Hard for these players in modern football's 4-3-3 though as a CF. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 25, 2017

Brewster, rightly, will get all the headlines but Phil Foden looks a fantastic talent. Love the way he plays. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesecho) October 25, 2017

7 - Rhian Brewster has now scored with seven of his 10 shots on target at the U17 World Cup finals for @England. Prodigy. pic.twitter.com/NBqRvzrs4O — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 25, 2017

Mbappe is the French Brewster. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 25, 2017

Don’t like to overreact on some young players but not even Messi was this good at Brewster’s age. — Jake ???? (@RunLikeLallana) October 25, 2017

Brazil U17s conceded just two goals in the whole tournament before today but Rhian Brewster has scored three past them. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) October 25, 2017

Congratulations to Rhian Brewster on scoring a World Cup hat-trick. Can’t begin to imagine what that feels like. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 25, 2017

England lead Brazil 3-1 in U17 World Cup SF. Another hat-trick for Rhian Brewster. An England team that actually puts a smile on your face — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) October 25, 2017

Rhian Brewster is currently on for the Golden Boot at the #FIFAU17WC, with six goals.



Here are some previous winners you might recognise... pic.twitter.com/R1DGvh4KpJ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 25, 2017

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster on course to join this mixed bunch of former winners of the U17 World Cup Golden Shoe. The unclickable "David" went on to become a hedge fund manager. pic.twitter.com/ECfTVf9U0l — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) October 25, 2017

Great to be at the LFC Academy today and see how made up everyone was for LFC youngster Brewster who bagged another hat-trick #U17WorldCup — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) October 25, 2017