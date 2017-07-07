FIFA Under-17 World Cup: Full list of group stage fixtures and time table with match timings, venues

India have been drawn with the USA, Colombia and Ghana.

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup trophy

The FIFA under-17 World Cup is all set to be held in India from 6th October 2017 to 28th October 2017. It will be the first time the country hosts any FIFA competition. Earlier today, the draw for the competition was held.

While India, being the hosts, were already pooled in Group A, they were joined by the USA, Colombia and Ghana. The rest of the groups are:

Group B - Mali, New Zealand, Turkey, Paraguay

Group C - Germany, Iran, Costa Rica, Guinea

Group D - Brazil, Spain, Korea DPR, Niger

Group E - France, Japan, Honduras, New Caledonia

Group F - Mexico, England, Iraq, Chile

Here is the entire fixture list:

Match No. Date Time (IST) Home Team VS Away Team Venue Group stage fixtures: 1 6 October 2017 17:00 Colombia VS Ghana Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 2 6 October 2017 20:00 India VS United States Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 3 6 October 2017 17:00 Turkey VS Paraguay DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 4 6 October 2017 20:00 Mali VS New Zealand DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 5 7 October 2017 17:00 Costa Rica VS Guinea Fatorda Stadium, Margao 6 7 October 2017 20:00 Germany VS Iran Fatorda Stadium, Margao 7 7 October 2017 17:00 Korea DPR VS Niger Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 8 7 October 2017 20:00 Brazil VS Spain Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 9 8 October 2017 17:00 Honduras VS New Caledonia Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 10 8 October 2017 20:00 France VS Japan Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 11 8 October 2017 17:00 Iraq VS Chile Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata 12 8 October 2017 20:00 Mexico VS England Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata 13 9 October 2017 17:00 Ghana VS United States Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 14 9 October 2017 20:00 India VS Colombia Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 15 9 October 2017 17:00 Paraguay VS New Zealand DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 16 9 October 2017 20:00 Mali VS Turkey DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 17 10 October 2017 17:00 Guinea VS Iran Fatorda Stadium, Margao 18 10 October 2017 20:00 Germany VS Costa Rica Fatorda Stadium, Margao 19 10 October 2017 17:00 Niger VS Spain Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 20 10 October 2017 20:00 Brazil VS Korea DPR Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 21 11 October 2017 17:00 New Caledonia VS Japan Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 22 11 October 2017 20:00 France VS Honduras Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 23 11 October 2017 17:00 England VS Mexico Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata 24 11 October 2017 20:00 Iraq VS Chile Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata 25 12 October 2017 20:00 Ghana VS India Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 26 12 October 2017 20:00 United States VS Colombia DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 27 12 October 2017 17:00 Mali VS New Zealand Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 28 12 October 2017 17:00 Turkey VS Paraguay DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 29 13 October 2017 17:00 Costa Rica VS Iran Fatorda Stadium, Margao 30 13 October 2017 17:00 Guinea VS Germany Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 31 13 October 2017 20:00 Niger VS Brazil Fatorda Stadium, Margao 32 13 October 2017 20:00 Spain VS Korea DPR Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 33 14 October 2017 17:00 New Caledonia VS France Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 34 14 October 2017 17:00 Japan VS Honduras Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata 35 14 October 2017 20:00 Mexico VS Chile Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 36 14 October 2017 20:00 England VS Iraq Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

The knock-out stage fixtures will be determined as the tournament progresses.