FIFA Under-17 World Cup: Full list of group stage fixtures and time table with match timings, venues
India have been drawn with the USA, Colombia and Ghana.
The FIFA under-17 World Cup is all set to be held in India from 6th October 2017 to 28th October 2017. It will be the first time the country hosts any FIFA competition. Earlier today, the draw for the competition was held. It will be the first time the country hosts any FIFA competition. Earlier today, the draw for the competition was held.
While India, being the hosts, were already pooled in Group A, they were joined by the USA, Colombia and Ghana. The rest of the groups are:
Group B - Mali, New Zealand, Turkey, Paraguay
Group C - Germany, Iran, Costa Rica, Guinea
Group D - Brazil, Spain, Korea DPR, Niger
Group E - France, Japan, Honduras, New Caledonia
Group F - Mexico, England, Iraq, Chile
Here is the entire fixture list:
|Match No.
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Home Team
|VS
|Away Team
|Venue
|Group stage fixtures:
|1
|6 October 2017
|17:00
|Colombia
|VS
|Ghana
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|2
|6 October 2017
|20:00
|India
|VS
|United States
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|3
|6 October 2017
|17:00
|Turkey
|VS
|Paraguay
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|4
|6 October 2017
|20:00
|Mali
|VS
|New Zealand
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|5
|7 October 2017
|17:00
|Costa Rica
|VS
|Guinea
|Fatorda Stadium, Margao
|6
|7 October 2017
|20:00
|Germany
|VS
|Iran
|Fatorda Stadium, Margao
|7
|7 October 2017
|17:00
|Korea DPR
|VS
|Niger
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|8
|7 October 2017
|20:00
|Brazil
|VS
|Spain
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|9
|8 October 2017
|17:00
|Honduras
|VS
|New Caledonia
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|10
|8 October 2017
|20:00
|France
|VS
|Japan
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|11
|8 October 2017
|17:00
|Iraq
|VS
|Chile
|Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
|12
|8 October 2017
|20:00
|Mexico
|VS
|England
|Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
|13
|9 October 2017
|17:00
|Ghana
|VS
|United States
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|14
|9 October 2017
|20:00
|India
|VS
|Colombia
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|15
|9 October 2017
|17:00
|Paraguay
|VS
|New Zealand
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|16
|9 October 2017
|20:00
|Mali
|VS
|Turkey
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|17
|10 October 2017
|17:00
|Guinea
|VS
|Iran
|Fatorda Stadium, Margao
|18
|10 October 2017
|20:00
|Germany
|VS
|Costa Rica
|Fatorda Stadium, Margao
|19
|10 October 2017
|17:00
|Niger
|VS
|Spain
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|20
|10 October 2017
|20:00
|Brazil
|VS
|Korea DPR
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|21
|11 October 2017
|17:00
|New Caledonia
|VS
|Japan
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|22
|11 October 2017
|20:00
|France
|VS
|Honduras
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|23
|11 October 2017
|17:00
|England
|VS
|Mexico
|Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
|24
|11 October 2017
|20:00
|Iraq
|VS
|Chile
|Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
|25
|12 October 2017
|20:00
|Ghana
|VS
|India
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|26
|12 October 2017
|20:00
|United States
|VS
|Colombia
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|27
|12 October 2017
|17:00
|Mali
|VS
|New Zealand
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
|28
|12 October 2017
|17:00
|Turkey
|VS
|Paraguay
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|29
|13 October 2017
|17:00
|Costa Rica
|VS
|Iran
|Fatorda Stadium, Margao
|30
|13 October 2017
|17:00
|Guinea
|VS
|Germany
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|31
|13 October 2017
|20:00
|Niger
|VS
Brazil
|Fatorda Stadium, Margao
|32
|13 October 2017
|20:00
|Spain
|VS
|Korea DPR
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|33
|14 October 2017
|17:00
|New Caledonia
|VS
|France
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|34
|14 October 2017
|17:00
|Japan
|VS
|Honduras
|Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
|35
|14 October 2017
|20:00
|Mexico
|VS
|Chile
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|36
|14 October 2017
|20:00
|England
|VS
|Iraq
|Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
The knock-out stage fixtures will be determined as the tournament progresses.