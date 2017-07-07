Write an Article

FIFA Under-17 World Cup: Full list of group stage fixtures and time table with match timings, venues

India have been drawn with the USA, Colombia and Ghana.

The FIFA under-17 World Cup is all set to be held in India from 6th October 2017 to 28th October 2017. It will be the first time the country hosts any FIFA competition. Earlier today, the draw for the competition was held.

While India, being the hosts, were already pooled in Group A, they were joined by the USA, Colombia and Ghana. The rest of the groups are:

Group B - Mali, New Zealand, Turkey, Paraguay 
Group C - Germany, Iran, Costa Rica, Guinea 
Group D - Brazil, Spain, Korea DPR, Niger 
Group E - France, Japan, Honduras, New Caledonia 
Group F -  Mexico, England, Iraq, Chile

Here is the entire fixture list:

Match No.DateTime (IST)Home TeamVSAway TeamVenue
Group stage fixtures: 
16 October 201717:00ColombiaVSGhanaJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
26 October 201720:00IndiaVSUnited StatesJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
36 October 201717:00TurkeyVSParaguayDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
46 October 201720:00MaliVSNew ZealandDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
57 October 201717:00Costa RicaVSGuineaFatorda Stadium, Margao
67 October 201720:00GermanyVSIranFatorda Stadium, Margao
77 October 201717:00Korea DPRVSNigerJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
87 October 201720:00BrazilVSSpainJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
98 October 201717:00HondurasVSNew CaledoniaIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
108 October 201720:00France VSJapanIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
118 October 201717:00IraqVSChileSalt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
128 October 201720:00MexicoVSEnglandSalt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
139 October 201717:00GhanaVSUnited StatesJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
149 October 201720:00IndiaVSColombiaJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
159 October 201717:00ParaguayVSNew ZealandDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
169 October 201720:00MaliVSTurkeyDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
1710 October 201717:00GuineaVSIranFatorda Stadium, Margao
1810 October 201720:00GermanyVSCosta RicaFatorda Stadium, Margao
1910 October 201717:00NigerVSSpainJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
2010 October 201720:00BrazilVSKorea DPRJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
2111 October 201717:00New CaledoniaVSJapanIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
2211 October 201720:00FranceVSHondurasIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
2311 October 201717:00England VS MexicoSalt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
2411 October 201720:00Iraq VSChileSalt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
2512 October 201720:00GhanaVSIndiaJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
2612 October 201720:00United StatesVSColombiaDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
2712 October 201717:00Mali VSNew ZealandJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
2812 October 201717:00Turkey VSParaguayDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
2913 October 201717:00Costa Rica VS IranFatorda Stadium, Margao
3013 October 201717:00Guinea VSGermanyJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
3113 October 201720:00Niger VS
Brazil
Fatorda Stadium, Margao
3213 October 201720:00Spain VSKorea DPRJawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
3314 October 201717:00New Caledonia VSFranceIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
3414 October 201717:00JapanVSHondurasSalt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
3514 October 201720:00Mexico VS ChileIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
3614 October 201720:00England VSIraqSalt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

The knock-out stage fixtures will be determined as the tournament progresses.


