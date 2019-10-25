Five MLS Clubs to Participate in 2020 Concacaf Champions League

NEW YORK (October 25, 2019) – The five MLS clubs that will participate in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League have been determined as the Los Angeles Football Club, New York City FC, Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders FC and the Montreal Impact have all qualified for the prestigious tournament.

LAFC will play in its first ever CCL competition by virtue of capturing the 2019 Supporters’ Shield behind an MLS record 72 regular season points and Carlos Vela’s record-breaking 34 goals.

New York City FC has also qualified for its first ever CCL by finishing 2019 as the top team in the Eastern Conference regular season standings, breaking a club record with 64 points this season.

Atlanta United returns to its second consecutive CCL tournament after winning the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title, its third title in as many seasons for the club.

The Montreal Impact qualify for CCL for the fourth time in club history, and third time as a member of MLS, after capturing the 2019 Canadian Championship.

Seattle Sounders FC are the final team to qualify for the tournament in what will be its sixth CCL appearance. The slot belonging to the 2019 MLS Cup Champion will be secured by either LAFC, Atlanta, Toronto FC or Seattle pending results of the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Should a CCL-qualified club (LAFC/NYC/Atlanta) or a Canadian club (Toronto) win MLS Cup, the club with the highest point total, regardless of conference, would qualify for CCL. Based on final regular season standings, Seattle Sounders FC have now qualified for the tournament.

The final ranking of the U.S.-based MLS qualified clubs will be determined pending results of the 2019 MLS Cup. The MLS Cup Champions take the top spot, followed in order by Supporters’ Shield winners, Eastern Conference Regular Season Champion, U.S. Open Cup Champion, and any remaining club occupying the fourth and final slot.

The 2020 Concacaf Champions League official draw will take place on Dec. 9 in Mexico City. CCL Round of 16 action begins Feb. 18-20, 2020.