Fixture list for India's tri-nation series with Mauritius and St. Kitts & Nevis released

August will see the Blue Tigers in three international fixtures.

by Press Release News 10 Aug 2017, 19:27 IST

Constantine will hope to maintain India's momentum

India begin their campaign against Mauritius on August 19 at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai in the Hero Tri-nation Football Series. India will play their second match against St. Kitts & Nevis on August 24.

The Tri-nation Football series is part of the National Team’s preparatory process for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifying away match against Macau which is scheduled for September 5.

Thanking WIFA and MDFA for their cooperation, AIFF General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das said the “sporting culture” of Mumbai makes it stand out amongst others.

“We are overwhelmed by the eagerness of the authorities in Mumbai to host the three International matches in Mumbai. Mumbai has been the venue for the National Team since September 2016 when we hosted Puerto Rico,” he stated.

India are currently ranked 97 as per August 2017 FIFA Rankings. Indian Football and the National Team have been on the upsurge with a string of good results leading to a climb of 77 places in FIFA Rankings over the last two years. The Team has now won 13 of their 15 International matches having won their last 8 fixtures (including the unofficial match against Bhutan).

FIXTURES:

August 19: India vs Mauritius

August 22: St Kitts & Nevis vs Mauritius

August 24: India vs St. Kitts & Nevis