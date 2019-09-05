Flex schedule showcases playoff push for ESPN, FS1 broadcasts on Sept. 15

NEW YORK (Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019) – Major League Soccer today announced flex scheduling updates on ESPN and FS1 for Sunday, Sept. 15, which marks the fourth-to-last weekend of the 2019 MLS Regular Season as teams are vying for the final spots in the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.

As teams jockey for postseason position, broadcasts will include ESPN’s coverage of Brian Fernandez and the Portland Timbers hosting Wayne Rooney and D.C. United at 3:30 p.m. ET. Later in the day, FS1 will air the LA Galaxy, led by Zlatan Ibrahimović, hosting Sporting Kansas City in a Western Conference showdown at 10 p.m. ET.

Portland Timbers vs. D.C. United (3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 15, ESPN / ESPN Deportes)

The Timbers are attempting to replicate what D.C. accomplished during the 2018 season – a late-season postseason push with the help of a prominent mid-year signing. The Timbers currently sit in eighth place in the Western Conference, one place below the postseason cutoff. But with Fernandez at the helm – boasting a team-leading 10 goals since his mid-May arrival – the 2018 MLS Cup finalists could move into a coveted playoff position.

LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City (10 p.m. ET Sept. 15, FS1 / FOX Deportes)

Through Week 26, the LA Galaxy are clinging to the seventh and final postseason position in the Western Conference standings if the regular season ended at this stage. LA star striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has netted 23 goals in 26 games to lead the way, and they will face a Kansas City side that has regained its footing with a three-game winning streak heading into Week 27, moving up to ninth place in the process.

Flex broadcast scheduling during the final month of the regular season allows national broadcast partners to select the most compelling matches and pivotal moments throughout the league. MLS’ national broadcast partners will also take advantage of the flex schedule process on Sept. 22 and 29.

The 2019 regular season caps off with MLS Decision Day presented by AT&T on Sunday, Oct. 6, with 12 simultaneous matches featuring all 24 MLS clubs.