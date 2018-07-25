I-League 2018: AIFF appoints Floyd Pinto as Indian Arrows' new head coach

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 384 // 25 Jul 2018, 21:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Floyd Pinto

What's the story?

Floyd Pinto will be taking over as the head coach of Indian Arrows after a committee led by Shyam Thapa came to the decision. Several of India's behind-the-scenes football men were present at the meeting where Pinto was selected as the new coach unanimously.

In case you didn't know...

Located in Delhi, the main motive of Indian Arrows is to develop and nurture young football players. The team works along the lines of any reserve team which fields youth players, such as Real Madrid Castilla or FC Barcelona 'B'.

The Indian Arrows went through a tough phase and were disbanded in 2013. However, in 2017, after the success of the FIFA U17 World Cup, the team was revived and placed in the I-League.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this month, Indian Arrows had to part ways with coach Luis Norton De Matos, leaving the head coach position vacant. That position looks to have been filled with the appointment of Floyd Pinto.

Pinto has been the coach of Indian youth teams, most recently, India U20. Under him, the youth team enjoyed decent success and progressed step-by-step. All India Football Federation (AIFF) will hope that Pinto brings the same calibre to the job that awaits him.

Regarding Pinto's appointment, AIFF had this to say in a release, "The Committee unanimously agreed upon Floyd Pinto taking over as the new head coach of Indian Arrows while his assistant will be appointed later after shortlisting applications for the post."

What's next?

The AIFF development team finished bottom of the I-League after the 2017-18 season. However, being a development squad, the team did not have to face relegation.

Pinto's appointment will work well for the Indian Arrows. The reason being that most of his youth team players will have a spot within the Arrows for the next season. Although the team is not in the I-League to win titles, Indian football fans will hope that Pinto and his men can show their many talents.

Does Floyd Pinto's appointment work for the growth of Indian Arrows? Do let us know in the comments below.