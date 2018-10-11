Forca Goa Foundation Launches Inter-Center League
Panjim, October 11th, 2018: Forca Goa Foundation kicked off its inaugural League between 16 of its grassroots development centres earlier last week. The League will see weekly matches being played between the centres in three zones; North, Central and South.
The League will run every Saturday from October until the end of the academic year with breaks during exams and holidays. Each school will have two teams in the U12 and U14 age categories participating in this league. Conceptualized by Derrick Pereira, Technical Director of FC Goa, the league hopes to provide incentives to the coaches and children in the grassroots program and give them valuable match experience.
Current school football competitions provide limited match time to the participants as they are mostly short tournaments rather than long-term leagues. By putting the focus on playing time rather than winning, the Foundation hopes to build future stars by allowing them to develop critical match skills that players can only get by playing games regularly.
Coaches also benefit from developing and selecting a team that plays regular football. It allows them to develop tactically and professionally. Considering a coach can impact over 1000 kids through his/her career, the Foundation hopes this league will have a long-lasting impact in the football ecosystem in the state.
16 participating grassroots centres
St Rock High School, Velim
St Xavier's High School, Velim
Assumpta Convent, Sarzora
Fr Agnel Multipurpose, Verna
St Joseph High School, Chandor
St Rita Maina, Curtorim
Our Lady Mother of Poor
Fatima High School, Rivona
Fr Agnel Central School, Pilar
Santa Cruz High School
St Brittos High School, Mapusa
St Anthony High School, Guirim
St Anthony High School, Duler
Saraswat High School, Mapusa
St Joseph High School, Arpora
Assagao Union, Assagao