Forca Goa Foundation Launches Inter-Center League

Young Gaurs at the Goa Foundation Inter-Center League

Panjim, October 11th, 2018: Forca Goa Foundation kicked off its inaugural League between 16 of its grassroots development centres earlier last week. The League will see weekly matches being played between the centres in three zones; North, Central and South.

The League will run every Saturday from October until the end of the academic year with breaks during exams and holidays. Each school will have two teams in the U12 and U14 age categories participating in this league. Conceptualized by Derrick Pereira, Technical Director of FC Goa, the league hopes to provide incentives to the coaches and children in the grassroots program and give them valuable match experience.

Current school football competitions provide limited match time to the participants as they are mostly short tournaments rather than long-term leagues. By putting the focus on playing time rather than winning, the Foundation hopes to build future stars by allowing them to develop critical match skills that players can only get by playing games regularly.

Coaches also benefit from developing and selecting a team that plays regular football. It allows them to develop tactically and professionally. Considering a coach can impact over 1000 kids through his/her career, the Foundation hopes this league will have a long-lasting impact in the football ecosystem in the state.

16 participating grassroots centres

St Rock High School, Velim

St Xavier's High School, Velim

Assumpta Convent, Sarzora

Fr Agnel Multipurpose, Verna

St Joseph High School, Chandor

St Rita Maina, Curtorim

Our Lady Mother of Poor

Fatima High School, Rivona

Fr Agnel Central School, Pilar

Santa Cruz High School

St Brittos High School, Mapusa

St Anthony High School, Guirim

St Anthony High School, Duler

Saraswat High School, Mapusa

St Joseph High School, Arpora

Assagao Union, Assagao