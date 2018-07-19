Former East Bengal footballer caught with more than 500 kgs of marijuana

Suvankur Sukul FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 521 // 19 Jul 2018, 12:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Representational image

Amjad Ali Khan, a former footballer from Kolkata, was held for allegedly being the middleman for a consignment of drugs that was coming from Assam.

According to the initial reports, this was a consignment that was arriving from Assam to Bengal. The extent of the involvement of Amjad Ali Khan is still not known, but it is very clear that this particular consignment was being handled by him.

Khan's home in Jangipara in Hooghly was where the consignment was to arrive. The Special Task Force of Kolkata police and the narcotics section of the Detective Department together made this operation possible. They based their assumption on a tip-off and nabbed the truck that was carrying the consignment near Dock No. 12 in the Kidderpore area. That is when they found more than 500 kgs of ganja in the truck.

Speculations are that there is a drug racket in the city of which Amjad Ali Khan was a part. Initial reports suggest that the consignment was arriving from Silchar in Assam. According to the police, the receiver of this consignment is Amit Roy. This information was provided to the police by Balvinder Singh and Harpreet Singh who were in the truck when the police got hold of it. After interrogating Harpreet, Balvinder and Amit, the police got to know that Khan was also involved.

Khan had played for East Bengal in 2002 and then for a few months for Mohun Bagan and then from 2004 to 2007, he was a regular in the Mohammedan Sporting Club. He had also been a captain for the Bengal football team. He had also played for India U-16 team that took part in several competitions including the Asian Sub-Junior Cup Qualifiers 2000. In this particular team, he was playing with other great players like Rocus Lamare and Syed Rahim Nabi, with whom he had also trained in the Tata Football Academy.