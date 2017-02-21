Former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce in shortlist for India U-17 national team job

Stuart Pearce

What’s the story?

Former England U-21 manager Stuart Pearce is among 75 applications for the vacant Indian national U-17 managerial role. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed on Saturday that they are looking for a coach with experience at the grass-root level. The criteria will be extensive coaching credentials, along with past experience of coaching a national team.

The advisory committee has been designated the responsibility to create a short-list of five candidates by Tuesday. According to sources close to Sportskeeda, Pearce has already been short-listed for the role.

Regarding the matter, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, “The shortlist will be finalised on Tuesday, and we will begin our video calls after that. Our goal is to start video calls this week, and shortlist the candidates to two coaches. They will then be invited for personal interviews to New Delhi. The target is to find a father figure, who can not only coach, but guide the boys as well. We don’t want a repeat of what happened before.”

In case you didn’t know...

Pearce began his managerial career with Manchester City, spending two seasons with the Lancashire club before taking up the vacant England U-21 job in 2007. Appointed by then senior team manager Fabio Capello, he guided the England team to the final of the 2009 UEFA U-21 Championship. He also acted as caretaker manager for the senior squad in 3-2 friendly loss to Holland.

He would then graduate to coaching the combined Great Britain team for the 2012 Olympics. Under Pearce at the helm, the star-studded squad only reached the quarter-finals. In 2014, Pearce would return to his old stomping ground, Nottingham Forest, where he played 401 matches as a player. However, after an unsuccessful campaign, both parties decided to mutually part ways.

Heart of the Matter

AIFF reiterated that they’re not looking for a big name, but an individual with prolific results in the international junior circuit. Das added, “Having coached national teams previously will give the candidates an edge as there is hardly any time for the tournament. Hence, some experience in this situation is very important.”

Other candidates include former U-19 Coach Colin Toal, who recently resigned as the Technical Director of I-league squad Minerva FC, post an altercation with owner Ranjit Bajaj. AIFF is likely to announce the new coach on March 1.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With just seven months to go for the U-17 World Cup, the kids are desperately looking for a coach to guide them against the world’s best. Pearce would come in with the right amount of experience and respect and can also boast of coaching several high profile players such as Wayne Rooney. As compared to the tried and tested Colin Toal, this would be a perfect fit.