Former Manchester United striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez seals LA Galaxy move

Javier Hernandez has joined LA Galaxy on an initial three-year deal

Javier Hernandez has signed a three year deal with MLS club LA Galaxy, the club have confirmed in their official website. The Mexican international, who previously plied his trade with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Bayer Leverkusen, has expressed his delight at signing for the club and has added that it was the perfect next step in his career.

“It was the right time, the right opportunity. Right now, my mind is completely on the L.A. Galaxy."

Chicharito, as he fondly referred to, has joined Galaxy from Sevilla and it has been reported that he will be paid an annual base salary of $6 million. Speaking to LA Galaxy times, Chicharito explained his decision to join the MLS outfit and went on to say that he received a glowing recommendation from compatriot Jonathan Dos Santos, who will also be his teammate in club level.

"People are going to say it was because I couldn’t make it [in Europe], but sometimes in football, there are things that are not in your hands. The last two years, the managers decided on giving confidence to other players rather than me. And now, the L.A. Galaxy, the manager of the club and the league, are telling me, ‘Look, Javier, we want to give you all the trust, all the confidence to help us,’ and that’s why I’m taking this opportunity.”

Hernandez is expected to link up with his new teammates imminently and it remains to be seen if he hits the ground running with the MLS side, after gracing various leagues in Europe's top five leagues.