Calcutta Football League 2018: Ex-Mariner equalizes for Peerless in added time, Mohun Bagan's winning run comes to an end

Pritam Chatterjee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 45 // 16 Aug 2018, 23:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Henry Kisekka scored a goal but failed to earn 3 points for his team

The Maroon and Greens were looking to extend their winning streak in CFL 2018 to four matches when they took on Peerless SC at the Mohun Bagan/CCFC ground on Thursday evening. Henry Kisekka scored again in the 72nd minute for Mohun Bagan but failed to earn all three points as former Mariner Ansumana Kromah equalized the scoreline for Peerless.

Bagan coach Sankarlal's men were acquainted with Peerless and Mariners did know very well that Peerless had the potential to impede their winning run, and Peerless did just the same. The Bagan thinktank was concerned about the midfield of Mohun Bagan as both Sourav Das and Shilton D'Silva were lacking to unlock a shaky defence. Even the set-pieces have been edentate in the absence of Mehtab as Arijit Bagui and Abhishek Ambekar are not dead-ball specialists.

In the 27th minute of the game, Henry Kisekka missed a golden opportunity to score as he failed to put the ball home from Dicka's pinpoint centre. Again in the 41st minute, Dicka's header from Tirthankar's cross was saved by Peerless goalie Sandip.

In the 72nd minute of the game, Henry scored the lone goal for his side as he finished Abhishek Ambekar's brilliant cross with a header. Azharuddin also failed to score as he missed an easy one to one opportunity with Sandip in the 86th minute of the match.

Mariners created a lot of chances to score today as usual but failed to achieve their goal. Mandi and Kromah's combination was penetrating Bagan's defence repeatedly, as a result, in the added time, Kromah scored the equalizer for Peerless. In the 91st minute, he tapped the ball with left foot from Dipankar and controlled that with his skill to put the ball home with his right foot.

Peerless remains unbeaten in the league, and Mohun Bagan too. Peerless have won their previous two games against West Bengal Police and FCI. They have conceded just one goal in three matches and have pumped six goals. On the other side, Mariners have also scored six goals in four matches and conceded three.

Currently, Mohun Bagan is topping the league table with 10 points from 4 matches, followed by Peerless with 7 points from 3 matches.

In their next encounter, Mohun Bagan will take on Tollygunge Agragami on August 19, 2018, Sunday at Mohun Bagan/CCFC ground.