Former Tottenham and Liverpool star striker exploring options to sign for ISL club

The player also played with the Brazilian Ronaldo while at Inter Milan.

Robbie Keane is a predator in front of goal

Republic of Ireland’s record international goalscorer Robbie Keane is locked in talks with Kerala Blasters over a possible move to the Indian Super League (ISL) club later this year.

According to people close to the striker, Keane has been sounded out by various ISL clubs, but Kerala Blasters are in pole position to seal his signature owing to a more stable structure at the two-time ISL runners-up. Keane has been without a club ever since he left Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles Galaxy in January this year.

A source close to Keane said: “With Keane’s current situation, he is actively on the lookout for clubs, and since he has already had a taste of MLS, he is now setting his sights on exploring continents like Asia and regions like India. The ISL is a lucrative option for Keane at the moment, but only a few clubs have made contact with the striker. I cannot reveal the names of all the clubs, but Kerala Blasters have shown an interest is all I can say at this stage.”

Steve Coppell, who is the current head coach of the Kerala Blasters, is likely to extend his stay at the Kochi-based club for another year, hence the likelihood of Keane linking up with the former Reading boss is high. Kerala Blasters have finished as ISL runners-up twice in three years, therefore, they will look to strengthen their attack with a proven goalscorer in different conditions.

Keane played for numerous top level clubs during a career that has, until now, spanned 20 years. The rapid striker started out at Wolverhampton Wanderers before moving on to the brighter lights of Inter Milan early on in his career in 2000. In the subsequent years, Keane remained a Premier League mainstay, knocking in 80 goals in 197 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur in his first spell at the club before leaving White Hart Lane in the summer of 2008.

He joined Rafael Benitez’s Liverpool in 2008 but his much-trumpeted move to Anfield went bust as he returned to Spurs within less than a year of joining Liverpool. Since 2011, Keane has been on LA Galaxy’s books, becoming second in the list of the MLS outfit’s all-time record goalscorers in his six years at the club.

He scored 104 goals in 165 appearances for the Galaxy before leaving the club in January this year. Keane is currently a free agent and assessing his options.

Keane’s international scoring record is one to envy. His 68 goals for the Republic of Ireland was at one time the highest tally for an active player in Europe, but that has since been eclipsed by Portugal’s star Cristiano Ronaldo.