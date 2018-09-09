Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Four-Nation Tour 2018, India U-19 vs France U-19: Preview, When and Where to Watch on TV, Date, Start Time

Abhishek Arora
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.90K   //    09 Sep 2018, 14:24 IST

India U19 football team
The biggest challenge awaits Pinto's boys as they get set to lock horns against the U-19s of France

The Indian U19 team is currently on an exposure Tour in Croatia and are playing in the 4-nation Tournament.

The young colts did not have the best of starts to their campaign as they received a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of the hosts, Croatia U-19s. Floyd Pinto's boys were just not clinical in front of the goal while their opponents were the exact opposite. 

In their next match, the India U-19s were up against Slovenia. The boys showed great temperament in this match and held their nerves against the strong opponents till the very end. However, a late goal in extra time (93th minute) cost India three points. 

The biggest challenge awaits Pinto's boys as they get set to lock horns against the U-19s of France, the senior team of which won the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.

The Indian U20 team had recently defeated Argentina's U20 side, which is also one of the most decorated U20 team in the history of the U20 FIFA World Cup. The 2-1 win had come in the COTIF Cup in Spain. The Indian U19 will look to draw inspiration from this win and keep their hopes high.

France U-19s will certainly have the favorites tag going into the upcoming encounter. However, it will be wrong to write off the Indian colts as they are a capable side and will also be looking to end their campaign in the Four-Nation tournament on a high. The upcoming fixture promises to be a great learning experience for the Floyd Pinto and his boys as France has a quality U-19 team and no matter what the result. It will definitely aid in pointing out the key areas India needs to work on and having game time against such a side is a big feat in itself, for which the All India Football Federation and the Sports Authority of India must be lauded.

After this exposure Tour ends, the Indian U-19 team travels to Serbia to play friendlies against their U-19 side, on September 13th and 19th, respectively.

Playing back-to-back matches against stronger teams will provide the U19 team the much-required experience, enhance their skills, and act as preparation for the U19 AFC Championship qualifications next year. 

Here is all you need to know about India U19s upcoming encounter:

Date: Sept 9, 2018

Match: India U-19 vs France U-19

Timing: 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Velica Gorcia, Croatia

Television Channel: No telecast

You can also follow ALL the LIVE updates of the match on Sportskeeda.

Predict the result of the upcoming match in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
India Football U19 Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Abhishek Arora
SENIOR ANALYST
India U19 to take part in four-nation tournament...
RELATED STORY
Four-Nation Tour 2018: India U19 to face Croatia, France,...
RELATED STORY
Four-Nation Tour 2018: India U19 vs Slovenia U19 -...
RELATED STORY
India’s U-19 National team to play two back-to-back...
RELATED STORY
Cotif Cup 2018: India U-20 to play Argentina U-20 in the...
RELATED STORY
Cotif Cup 2018: Head Coach Floyd Pinto names 25 member...
RELATED STORY
Indian U-19 Cerebral Palsy football team lose out on...
RELATED STORY
SAFF Championship 2018, India vs Maldives: Preview, When...
RELATED STORY
IFA Shield 2018: Mohun Bagan vs Churchill Brothers –...
RELATED STORY
Thailand Tour 2018: India U16 vs Thailand U16 - Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT MAD SEN
2 - 2
 Madagascar vs Senegal
FA Cup 2018-19
12 Sep HAR HEN 12:15 AM Harlow Town vs Hendon
12 Sep YAT SAL 12:15 AM Yate Town vs Salisbury
12 Sep BAN WEY 12:15 AM Banbury United vs Weymouth
12 Sep WAL BEC 12:15 AM Walton Casuals vs Beckenham Town
12 Sep WHY COR 12:15 AM Whyteleafe vs Corinthian-Casuals
12 Sep SEV RAM 12:15 AM Sevenoaks Town vs Ramsgate
12 Sep LEI CHE 12:15 AM Leiston vs Cheshunt
12 Sep ST- SAF 12:15 AM St Ives Town vs Saffron Walden Town
12 Sep BER COG 12:15 AM Berkhamsted vs Coggeshall Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us