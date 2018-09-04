Four-Nation Tour 2018: India U19 to face Croatia, France, Slovenia; Full Fixtures

Enter caption

What's the story?

India U-19 team will begin their campaign against Croatia in the Four Nations Tournament on Tuesday. The tournament will end on September 9. The fixtures of the tournament have also been released.

In case you didn't know...

The tournament includes U-19 National Teams of World Champions France, World Cup runners-up Croatia and Slovenia and is being organized by the Croatian Football Federation in cooperation with Slovenian Football Federation. The exposure tour has been able to provide the best possible preparation to the U-19 boys for the upcoming Hero I-League season and also with an eye on U-19 AFC Championship qualification next year.

Heart of the Matter

India begin their campaign on Tuesday against Croatia at 8:30 PM in the town of Lucko in the Novi Zagreb state in Croatia before facing Slovenia and France on 6th and 9th September. India U-19 come into this game with a mammoth win over Argentina U-20 by a scoreline of 2-1 in the COTIF Cup, last month which made headlines across numerous Media outlets across the World. The Indian side also pulled off a goalless draw with Venezuela in Spain.

India would go into the game as the underdogs especially after the Croatians' incredible show in the FIFA World Cup. The Junior Vatreni would look to continue and keep the momentum going, created across the country after the nation's heroics in Russia in June.

The Fixtures of the Tournament are as follows :

India vs Croatia - 4 Sept

France vs Slovenia - 4th Sept

India vs Slovenia - 6th Sept

France vs Croatia - 6th Sept

Croatia vs Slovenia - 8th Sept

India vs France - 9th Sept

All the Indian games to be played at 5 PM CEST (8:30 PM IST).

What's next?

Floyd Pinto would want to keep the dream run continue and pull off yet another upset over heavyweights Croatia.

Pin down your predictions about the games?