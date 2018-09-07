Four reasons why you need to support Indian Football

Abhijit Raghunathan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.44K // 07 Sep 2018, 14:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Indian Football Team

Everybody knows the grand narrative of what happened when the Indian Team did indeed qualify for the 1950 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. In fact, it has become such a profound part of Indian footballing folklore that not many have verified this story. The fact that the Indian wizards with their bare feet wrapped in bandages and socks were not allowed to play sometimes is a bridge too far.

A few places have indeed made attempts, to tell the truth, whilst bringing out a contrasting story with regards to the flight tickets being expensive. But all in all, it has set out a grand narrative for Indian football. And as things stand, that narrative has churned out an Indian football team - one that can compete on the big stage. More importantly, one that is beginning to carry a nation’s hopes.

It took a rather emotional video from skipper Sunil Chhetri to galvanize the nation into one and bring them to the stadiums. However, many believe that one can indeed do a lot more than simply coming to the stadium and painting their faces blue. It is a lot more than that.

With the Indian football team having made the cut to play in the AFC Asian Championships for the first time, supporting and backing the team is of tantamount importance. Here are four ways you can come out and support Chhetri and his band of merry men.

#1. Football has never been bigger in India

Sunil Chhetri

For many years, the Premier League was one of the most watched leagues in the country. In fact, the number of Manchester United fans in India was almost equal to the number of United fans in the Balkan states put together. The passion for the game is there. It always has been and it is growing exponentially.

Since the inception of the Indian Super League, the football stadiums across India have been jam-packed. Although the tournament lasts for just three months, it is clear that the support, the passion, and the excitement is there for all to see.

Moreover, with the Indian team performing as well as they have been in recent times, it is clear that each time they walk out to play, even if they face a strong opposition, the expectation of victory is almost always there.

1 / 4 NEXT