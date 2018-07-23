Malaysia Tour 2018: India U16 vs Malaysia U16 - Preview, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

The India U16 boys (in white) in action against Thailand U16s in their previous encounter

The Blue colts are gearing up to play the Malaysia U16 boys in their next match in Kuala Lumpur as part of the ongoing exposure tour.

Bibiano Fernandes has been working with the boys not only on the pitch but also off it. Newer strategies and tactics are constantly discussed by the coach before every match, and each game is looked at separately.

Boys are back to the drawing board to fix the strategy before our next match. #BackTheBlue #AsianDream #WeAreIndia pic.twitter.com/Z9Hu1xFMzo — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 23, 2018

The U16 boys are going well and AIFF has ensured the smooth progress of regular International friendly matches as well as tours in a bid to prepare the young colts thoroughly before the AFC U16 Championship.

Earlier this month, the Blue colts were on an exposure trip to China -- On the 4-nation China Tour. After a 1-0 loss to the hosts, the U16 boys received a 1-3 drubbing at the hands of Thailand U16s. This match was heading towards a draw but two late goals by the opponents proved costly for the Blue outfits. Bibiano Fernandes' boys saved face by managing a solitary draw in the Tour against the U16 boys of North Korea.

However, there were a lot of positives which can be taken out of this Tour -- such as the composure of the players on the ball, the ability to retain the ball, the multiple chances created, and being a force to reckon with in their own half. It is just the finishing in the final third that has led the team down, and if that is rectified then India U16s will certainly give any opponent a run for their money.

The boys showed great character in their next encounter - a friendly against Thailand's Buriram United U17s and clinched a 2-0 win. Up next, they faced Bangkok Glass FC's U17s and drew 2-2. The Blue colts were trailing 2-0 and the full-time whistle was approaching. However, there was some late drama and the 'never-say-die' attitude of the team, and a goal-a-piece by Ricky (83') and Ravi (86') helped the Indian Colts snatch a draw.

The Blue outfits met Thailand yet again in their latest encounter on July 20. After an evenly contested match, a late goal was conceded and cost the India U16 boys a 1-2 defeat.

Bibiano Fernandes will be looking to try something new in the upcoming match as this is the time to experiment and try out new players. After a setback in their last match, the boys will also be giving it their all to bounce back and make the nation proud. Gear up for some riveting action.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming encounter:

Date: July 23, 2018

Match: India U16 vs Malaysia U16

Timing: 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Kuala Lumpur

Television Channel: No telecast

Live Stream: mycujoo.tv

You can also follow all the live updates of the match on Sportskeeda.

After a defeat in the last match, will the young Indian colts rectify the errors and emerge victorious in this one? Do let us know what you think in the comments section below.