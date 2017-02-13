From Chandi Chowk to Craven Cottage – Tanvie Hans, a flag bearer for Indian football

Tanvie Hans talks football, Delhi University, England and the IWL.

Tanvie Hans

Tanvie Hans, just 26 years, has done more than a lot of others her age. She has played for London giants, Fulham and Tottenham during her time at the top flight in England. A right footed winger by trade, she likes cutting in from the left, “I have a bit of speed on me”, she tells me, “I use that to go down the line, or cut in and put a nice through ball, or get a shot on goal”.

Having played for three years in the top flight she signed for Pune City FC, to play in the Indian Women’s League. But, unfortunately for the talented winger, only Indians were allowed in the League this year (she carries a British Passport).

“I trained with the team in Pune, but I can’t play in the League as my passport issues didn’t get resolved in time for the finals. I was hoping I could play the last game, but that didn’t happen”, she says with more than a hint of disappointment in her voice.

Humble beginnings

Born in Punjab, Tanvie grew up in Delhi. She was born in a family who loved sports, but mostly cricket. Given the popularity of the game, how did she get introduced to football?

“I have always been like a sporty person, and with my elder brother being the sports fanatic he is, I picked up most of the sports from him. I think it was around seven that I got introduced to football. During school, I used to play with the boys, and eventually, our school formed a girls team which actually happened to be the first girl's football school team in Delhi (Vasant Valley)”.

“So, I was kind of lucky at that front. With the girls, I started playing competitive football when I was eleven or twelve years old. Since we were the first girl's team, I got to play for Delhi, and then I played for my high school, I just continued paying”.

She feels a “connection” with football that she didn’t with any other sport, and hence she continued.

Going Professional

After completing her school, Tanvie joined Jesus and Mary College who were known for their women’s football team. She also joined the local team, Delhi Eves Football club during the time, as she continued playing her football through college.

“I continued playing in college, in fact I don’t even remember going to class”, she says with a cheeky smile. "I got to captain my college team, and I used to play for a local team Delhi Eves Football. Chibbar sir was my coach, and I captained the club team too before I went to London.”

“I basically played wherever I could, and then I went for my Masters to London”, she says. Tanvie went for Masters in Management to the University of Exeter in South West England, where for the first time, she got a taste of top level football.

“That was the first time I got introduced to the level of football in the UK, as I played for my University team. That is when I decided, as the standard of football being much better, and I knew that no matter how good I was, as I didn’t have an Indian passport they wouldn’t let me play for the country.”

Tanvie came back to India after she completed her Masters where she though about her next step forward. “After my Masters, I came back to India. I trained here for a few months, and then made the decision to go back to London to try for a few clubs”, and that is how she got selected for Fulham Ladies, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Behind every successful athlete, there’s a supportive family

A lot of Tanvie’s passion for the game resonates from her family, who has supported her throughout her pursuit of her career “I am very fortunate to have a family who has supported me through every step. Growing up, as I said, I was a very sporty person so my family kind of saw me going in the direction.”

But all wasn’t rosy, “I’ve obviously heard the occasional ‘Tanvie why can’t you be just like a regular Indian girl’, or ‘this is such a weird career choice’, but apart from that, I’ve been very lucky”, she said.

Tanvie Hans in a Pune City FC kit

Experience of playing in England

For an Indian, playing in Europe is a big dream. Playing in clubs who are household names is even bigger. She spoke very fondly of her time in London. “In England, the League is for ten months (eight months is the season, two months pre-season). So basically, in three years, I got to play thirty months, which is a lot. And I loved it”, she said.

“The games are normally on Sundays, even during pre-season. Even on that level, there is not a lot of money in football, and people have a day job, and they come for training in the evenings. Bu, it still works for most of us, as you’re pursuing your passion.”

“The training sessions were advanced and very different. We used to get the fixtures for the whole year in the beginning of the season so that we know who we are facing. The coaches used to give us all the tactical information on the teams we are facing the following week, every training we used to have was done with the game on Sunday kept in mind.”

“As far as diet and other things are concerned, they used to leave that to us. There, by the time you’re 16, you are an adult and you are responsible for yourself. Obviously, we could ask experts about whatever those questions were.”

“If you didn’t take care of yourself, it would show on the field, and you would get benched. I was very happy, especially with how well structured it was. I was very happy.”

Coaching badge

But, playing for Fulham and Tottenham wasn’t the only thing Tanvie did in England, she managed to get FA Level 1 license, something she plans to use, “When I was playing for Fulham they had this option of getting coaching badges done, so I took that up and completed FA Level 1. The idea that I had in mind is to improve myself. I wanted to learn as much as possible, and then bring it back to India, that is why I went to England.”

“Even if the Women’s League in India expanded, it wouldn’t be all throughout the year. You need another source of income, and hence the badges.”

Massive lack of opportunities in India

Indian women’s football has been a grey area for so long, there hasn’t been a League in India since the start of this season’s IWL. But, unfortunately for the players, the League is only for a month.

The Indian national team, despite its 54th rank in the world, women’s football hasn’t been invested upon before. There are no Leagues, and hence Indians who take the sport seriously have had to look at countries like Maldives for getting regular game time. Something, than Tanvie reiterates.

“When I went to London to play, one of the biggest loopholes I thought was of India not having a League. In England, the League actually runs for 10 months, starting the League is definitely the first step and I do hope in the future that all the ISL teams invest in a team”, she said.

With the IWL matches being broadcasted on the Indian Football Team’s official Facebook web page, Tanive adds that she wished the sport got more air time on probably a more popular media source, “I just wish it was done sooner and more professionally with better broadcast”.

“There is a massive lack of opportunities since I have been back from London, I am looking for a place to play regularly. It is such a disappointment to people who want to pursue their sport seriously, I have evaluated my options and might have to move to the East to play regularly (Manipur has a women’s League)”.

“You always have to look outside India, or if you’re in India, you have to shift your city to have an option to play on a regular basis. The ideal situation is that every corner of India there is an option at the least, which isn’t the case here.”

“Delhi is the capital city, and there are no opportunities for me here. That is why I went abroad to play. I am glad they took the first step and decided to introduce a League, but this too is about a month long and if you’re not in the National Team you end up not playing lot.”

Tanvie Hans with Quniton Fortune

What next?

“In my future, I see India. When I went to London, I wanted to get better, and grow as a player. That is the reason, I came back. A lot of people have questioned my decision, and even my family members have.”

“But, personally I couldn’t be sure of my decision. I want another shot and would love to play for the national team. I see myself on the field till I retire, and probably work behind the scenes as well” she said, pledging her bright future to India.

Not a staunch supporter of a football team, on pushing her, she gave a very diplomatic answer, “Well, I have been an admirer of Barcelona due to the style of play. But, I have a soft spot for Liverpool. I don’t religiously follow any club as growing up my family was more cricket crazy, than football loving.”

A woman who has paved the path for others, a trailblazer and a true inspiration to a generation. We wish her the best.