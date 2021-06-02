GG vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Spice Isle T10 - June 2, 2021

The Ginger Generals and Nutmeg Warriors will clash against each other in the ninth match of the Spice Isle T10 tournament at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday.

The Ginger Generals started the tournament with a victory against the Bay Leaf Blasters but couldn’t continue their winning momentum as they lost their second match to Clove Challengers. They would love to get back to winning ways.

The Nutmeg Warriors also have a similar story as they defeated the Cinnamon Pacers in their season opener and lost to the Saffron Strikers in their next game. The Warriors will aim to do well when they take on the Generals.

Squads to choose from

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

Nutmeg Warriors

Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Probable Playing XIs

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

Nutmeg Warriors

Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Dane Murray, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas

Match Details

Match: Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, Match 9

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time (IST): 2nd June, 11:30 PM

Pitch report

The 22-yard surface at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada is a good one to bat on, with not much help for the spinners.

The average first innings score is around 100 with anything beyond 120 being a match-winning score. Both teams are likely to bat first upon winning the toss.

Spice Isle T10 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GG vs NW)

GG vs NW Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Anil, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, George Keone, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, McDonald Daniel, Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus, Haston Jackson

Captain: Andre Fletcher Vice-captain: Roland Cato

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel Charles, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, Donald Mc Donald, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Sheldon Joseph, Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus, Josh Thomas

Captain: Akeem Alexis Vice-captain: Edward Larry