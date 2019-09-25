The Global Institute of Sports Business and the Association of Indian Football Coaches announce partnership to foster the growth of Football in India

GISB Program Director - Neel Shah and AIFC Director - Dinesh Nair at the official MOU signing

The Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB) offers India’s first industry designed and internationally certified sports management course. The institute believes in empowering aspiring sport management professionals through innovative programming and a practical approach to learning. Staying true to this ethos, GISB recently announced an affiliation with the Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC) to enhance the student experience and create future employment opportunities.

The AIFC is India’s premier association of coaches that is recognised by the governing body for football in India - All India Football Federation. Through the AIFC, coaches in India are given access to international standard coach education through modern and relevant methods. The AIFC provides the Indian coaches the platform to learn the game through world-class facilitators in order to grow the Indian football landscape.

The AIFC will empower the aspiring sports managers with opportunities to interact with India’s leading football coaches and learn about the rapidly growing football ecosystem. The AIFC will also conduct classroom sessions at the GISB Campus in Mumbai covering the theoretical and research aspects of football development. Select sports managers of GISB will also get the opportunity to intern with the AIFC to gain first experience of coaching education in India.

AIFC Director - Dinesh Nair during a session at the GISB Campus

Through this affiliation the Global Institute of Sports Business will aid the AIFC’s vision of creating top level football coaches in India. GISB will work with the AIFC to conduct soft skills and basic management training for India’s top technical staff.

“This affiliation is distinctly in line with GISB’s vision of empowering young professionals through sports education and creating leaders within the sports industry from both the business as well as the technical side. We look forward to working with the AIFC to support the professionalisation of the football in India.”- said Program Director, GISB- Neel Shah.