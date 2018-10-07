×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Goa coach Sergio Lobera delighted to take four points from two opening games

Praveen R. Paramasivam
CONTRIBUTOR
News
27   //    07 Oct 2018, 02:21 IST

Sergio Lobera is happy about earning four points from two tough away games [Image: Indian Super League]
Sergio Lobera is happy to earn four points from two tough away games [Image: Indian Super League]

Sergio Lobera’s FC Goa outwitted Chennaiyin FC as they emerged 3-1 victors at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Goa failed to win their opening game at NorthEast United despite producing a stellar attacking performance, as they drew 2-2. Their Spanish coach, however, delights in having had a spectacular start to their Indian Super League campaign, with their sitting atop the standings.

"Starting the season with four points in two away games is something to be happy about,” he admitted while talking to the press after the game. “As I always say, I always try to get the best [from the players]. Against NorthEast United, we dropped two points, but I'm really happy to have claimed all three points against Chennai."

While Ferran Corominas, Mourtada Fall and Edu Bedia all had exceptional outings, Ahmed Jahouh, who had played under him at Moroccan club Moghreb Tétouan, particularly stood out, winning the ball back and distributing it. He, however, refused to single out the central midfielder as the reason behind their big win. "What made us stand out is the players' working as a team," he said, clearly looking to give all his players collective credit. "I always say we're an attacking side. We've proved that today on the field. I'm happy for my players' way of defending is having the ball. I think we had a high percentage of possession.”

It looked as though Mohammad Nawaz would vindicate his decision to keep him in the starting line-up by keeping a clean sheet. Chennai centre-back Eli Sabia, however, had other ideas as he scored a consolation header late into stoppage time to spoil the ‘keeper’s night. Despite that, the manager hasn’t lost his faith in the young boy.

"The only thing I'm unhappy about is our not keeping a clean sheet today,” he said. "Nawaz is an 18-year-old kid. What he needs is confidence and, as I said before the match, one mistake won't change my mind about him."

Asked if he finds the win the perfect revenge to Chennai’s beating them in the play-off semi-finals last season, the manager chose to stay classy, stating he doesn’t believe in revenge in football.

Goa play their next game a fortnight from today, at Fatorda Stadium as they welcome eighth-placed Mumbai City. Having already beaten defending champions Chennai and drawn with NorthEast, a game against Mumbai must be a walk in the park for the Gaurs.

Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 FC Goa Chennaiyin FC Ahmed Jahouh Ferran Corominas ISL News Indian Football
Praveen R. Paramasivam
CONTRIBUTOR
ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa | Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
John Gregory admits Goa were the better side as...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: FC Goa Season Preview, Squad, Probable XI...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: "When I was 18-years-old I used to make more...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: Team Preview - FC GOA
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: " I would love to win a game 5-2 rather than...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa - 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 'We played good football and could have won...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Five reasons why FC Goa can win the title
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: FC Goa return from Spain to hero's welcome
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us