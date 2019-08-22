Goals galore in Day 3 of Subroto Cup 2019 International Football Tournament

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Feature 39 // 22 Aug 2019, 19:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Subroto Cup 2019 International Football Tournament

New Delhi, August 22, 2019: Day 3 of Subroto Cup International Football tournament turned out to be a goal fest as the day saw many high scoring matches.

In Pool C, Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishthan (BKSP) won their first match after a draw last evening. BKSP defeated Vishwas Nav Sharda School, Fatehabad by 9-0. For Bangladesh, Nur Alam scored five goals (11’; 17’; 28’; 45’ and 56’). Multalim scored a hat-trick with goals at (14’; 18’; 50’). Turiqul (40’) completed the nine goal victory.

In Pool D, defending champions Unique Model Academy, Manipur had an easy run against Air Force School notching up their second victory. In a 6-0 drubbing, Y.Monis scored a hat-trick with goals at (5’; 26’; 47’). For Manipur the rest of the goals were scored by TH. Ibochouba (10’), TH. Ibopishak (15’) and CH. Akash (37’).

In Pool H, Meghalaya’s District War Sepngi Christian Higher Sec. School looked unstoppable as they defeated The Sanskaar Valley School, Madhya Pradesh 13-0. Goals were scored by Benzeer Majaw (4’), Rimakhraw Kharumnuid (5’; 13’; 24’), Wansiendor Nengnong (8’, 11’), Rymbai (18’), K.Budnah (25’), H.Rangdkhew (29’), Khongwar (42’), Lyngdoh (44’), S.Rangdkhew (22’) and Lang Kharjana (47’ (P) ).

In Pool E, Mizoram’s Saidan Secondary School acquired a massive victory over Dr. YSR Sports School, Andhra Pradesh 13-1. For Mizoram F.Lalthlamuana scored a 6 goals in first half (4’, 8’, 11’ 24’, 32’ 38’). The other two hat-rick were scored by Hunmawia (1’ 21’, 45’) and C. Malsawminkea (35’, 37’, 51’). F. Larutfela also scored a goal(18’). For Andhra Pradesh the only goal was produced by B Janardhan (49’).

In Pool G, Kerala’s GOHS Edathanattuara team work assured their win against Sainik School, IPSC by 6-0. For Kerala H.Tuboi scored the first goal (11’) along with other four players Aris Khan (09’), J.Haokip (15’), I.Nongtomba (22’, 24’) and Y.Rohit Singh (26’).

In Pool F, Chandigarh’s Govt. Model High School displayed their tactical expertise and grabbed their 3 points against NCC NER. Meanwhile, Chandigarh’s Gurnaj Singh set the momentum scoring couple of goals in the first half (20’, 21’) along with Thorcham scoring the final goal (49’).

In Pool B, Chattisgarh’s Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth emphatic win 7-0 over Maharashtra’s Maharashtra High School and College. Chattisgarh’s Rajesh Korram (8’, 20, 37’) secured a win with his hat-trick. Dasch (2’, 25’) and Ankit (10, 47’) scored two goals each for their side.

In Pool G, The match between New Delhi’s Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School and Sainik School, Jharkhand resulted in a draw 1-1. Jharkhand’s Bunty Kr (24’) scored an own goal which was later compensated by Sidharth Kr (40’) for his side.