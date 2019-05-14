Greater Guwahati Baby League: Dragons, Hawks, Rhinos, Eagles, Crows, Thunders in various finals

AFC Grassroots Day was observed during the Greater Guwahati Baby League

Guwahati: GYSFCC Dragons, Sarusajai Hawks, GTC Rhinos, Ringchang Eagles, NFRSA Crows and BMYC Thunders entered the Finals of Greater Guwahati Baby League (GGBL) after winning their semi final matches in their respective categories recently.

The semi finals of U11, U13 and U14 categories of the league, which is being organized by Guwahati City FC (GCFC) and Sportscraft Management in association with Assam Football Association, Decathlon, Champions Food Court and Egua, saw a total of six epic battles of young footballers at the Nehru Stadium, Guwahati.

In the U11 category, Dragons beat Rhinos 1-0 with Abhishek Boro scoring the winning goal. In other Semi Final match Hawks defeated Warriors 5-0. Pritam Brahma and Ayanav Bhuyan scored two goals each while Utkarsh Bora score one.

In the U13 category, GTC Rhinos defeated AG Leopards 2-0 via tie breaker. In the other semifinal, Ringchang Eagles defeated Tholua with 3-0 with Kankan Dev Bordoloi scored twice. Mahmad Sami scored one.

In the U14 category, NFRSA Crows defeated Dispur Lions 1-0 with Nayan Jyoti Sonowal scored the winning goal. In the second semifinal, BMYC Thunders defeated Tholua Panthers 1-0. Sani Syien scored the winning goal.

In the first half of the day, the quarterfinals in the U13 category were played. On the other hand, Asian Football Confederation's Grassroots Day was also observed during the match day.

Two exhibition matches between U7 and U9 footballers of the Baby League were played during that occasion. Assam Football Association joint Secretary Mr Plabon Baruah was present on the occasion to encourage budding footballers and praised the efforts of GCFC as well as Sportscraft Management for development of grassroots football.