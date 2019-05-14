×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Greater Guwahati Baby League: Dragons, Hawks, Rhinos, Eagles, Crows, Thunders in various finals

Press Release
NEWS
News
6   //    14 May 2019, 12:37 IST

AFC Grassroots Day was observed during the Greater Guwahati Baby League
AFC Grassroots Day was observed during the Greater Guwahati Baby League

Guwahati: GYSFCC Dragons, Sarusajai Hawks, GTC Rhinos, Ringchang Eagles, NFRSA Crows and BMYC Thunders entered the Finals of Greater Guwahati Baby League (GGBL) after winning their semi final matches in their respective categories recently.

The semi finals of U11, U13 and U14 categories of the league, which is being organized by Guwahati City FC (GCFC) and Sportscraft Management in association with Assam Football Association, Decathlon, Champions Food Court and Egua, saw a total of six epic battles of young footballers at the Nehru Stadium, Guwahati.

In the U11 category, Dragons beat Rhinos 1-0 with Abhishek Boro scoring the winning goal. In other Semi Final match Hawks defeated Warriors 5-0. Pritam Brahma and Ayanav Bhuyan scored two goals each while Utkarsh Bora score one.

In the U13 category, GTC Rhinos defeated AG Leopards 2-0 via tie breaker. In the other semifinal, Ringchang Eagles defeated Tholua with 3-0 with Kankan Dev Bordoloi scored twice. Mahmad Sami scored one.

In the U14 category, NFRSA Crows defeated Dispur Lions 1-0 with Nayan Jyoti Sonowal scored the winning goal. In the second semifinal, BMYC Thunders defeated Tholua Panthers 1-0. Sani Syien scored the winning goal.

In the first half of the day, the quarterfinals in the U13 category were played. On the other hand, Asian Football Confederation's Grassroots Day was also observed during the match day.

Two exhibition matches between U7 and U9 footballers of the Baby League were played during that occasion. Assam Football Association joint Secretary Mr Plabon Baruah was present on the occasion to encourage budding footballers and praised the efforts of GCFC as well as Sportscraft Management for development of grassroots football.

Tags:
Indian Football
Advertisement
AFC Cup 2019 : Minerva Punjab to play rest of their home fixtures in Guwahati
RELATED STORY
3 Managers who have been unfortunate in Champions League finals
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 3 best comebacks in the history of the quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
Jaipur Super League: Rajasthan Eagles claim win over Neerja Modi Football Club in GW2
RELATED STORY
4 greatest Manchester United comebacks in European football
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Head Coach: Know your 4 shortlisted candidates ahead of AIFF's coach announcement
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League players with the most assists in a single season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 7 reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must become the full-time manager of Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona star hails Argentine's contribution in making him a better footballer
RELATED STORY
Can the current crop of players help Netherlands reclaim their lost glory? 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us