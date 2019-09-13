Greenville’s Jaye Voted League One’s Player of the Month

TAMPA, Fla. – Greenville Triumph SC goalkeeper Dallas Jaye has been voted USL League One’s Player of the Month for August after recording four shutouts in five appearances to help his side go undefeated and move into the playoff positions in the League One standings.

Jaye has been central to Triumph SC’s league-best defense this season, and currently leads the race for the League One Golden Glove with a 0.64 goals-against average. The Guam international, currently in his fourth professional season after previous stops at FC Cincinnati and Phoenix Rising FC, has come to the fore in his first full season as a starter.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the fans and League One representatives as Player of the Month,” said Jaye. “It really is an award for our entire team though, in the way performed during the month against tough teams both home and away. The way we defend as a group puts us in a position to win games every time we step on the field, which is a huge testament to our squad and the growth we’ve had this season."

Greenville currently sits in third position in the League One standings going into Friday night’s contest against FC Tucson at Legacy Early College, with Jaye potentially set to be back in net after making two starts for Guam in AFC World Cup Qualifying against the Maldives and the Philippines during the recent international break. His 12 shutouts lead the league, three ahead of his nearest rival, and have placed Jaye as a leading candidate to be the league’s inaugural Goalkeeper of the Year in the end of season awards.

“We take pride in clean sheets in Greenville,” said Jaye. “It’s classified as a goalkeeper statistic but it’s our entire groups willingness to be selfless in defending. You can see it with our strikers up top, all the way to the back line. When we do get broken down, which is difficult to do, I was fortunate to be in some good spots to makes some saves. I love playing with the guys in front of me and hope to keep doing it deep into October.”

“Dallas has been rock-solid for us throughout the year,” added Greenville Head Coach John Harkes. “He’s embraced being a leader as the number one goalkeeper not just in terms of his shot-stopping ability but from his organization within the backline that has turned into a very strong and collective defense in the league. Even when we get pressed and we get pushed in certain games, he comes up big and makes those saves that you need to make which instills the confidence we have to have moving forward.”Jaye received 40 percent of a weighted poll that included the USL League One Technical Committee and an online fan vote held at USLLeagueOne.com. FC Tucson’s Jordan Jones finished second on 28 percent after recording four goals and one assist over the month, while North Texas SC’s Arturo Rodriguez finished third on 17 percent after recording one goal, two assists and a league-high 14 chances created in August.