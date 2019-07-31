Greenville Triumph SC defender Tyler Polak Named League One Player of the Week

Greenville Triumph SC defender Tyler Polak has been named the USL League One Player of the Week for Week 18 of the league’s inaugural 2019 season.

Polak notched a pair of assists and had four key passes overall as Triumph SC became the first side to defeat League One leader North Texas SC at Toyota Stadium this season, earning a 4-0 victory that boosted its playoff chances last Friday night.

GK – Pablo Jara, South Georgia Tormenta FC: Jara recorded six saves across two contests, including a stoppage-time penalty kick save against Lansing Ignite FC on Saturday that preserved a draw for his side.

D – Conner Antley, South Georgia Tormenta FC: Antley recorded one goal, two assists and had five key passes over two games while recording 10 recoveries and completing 57 of 75 passes overall.

D – Kyle Venter, FC Tucson: Venter found the net early and then put in a strong shift defensively on the road in Chattanooga as Tucson ran its undefeated streak to four consecutive games.

D – Tyler Polak, Greenville Triumph SC: Polak recorded two assists, had four key passes, completed 31 of 37 passes overall and made four interceptions in Greenville’s big road victory against North Texas.

M – Aaron Walker, Greenville Triumph SC: Walker had one goal and took five shots overall while completing 53 of 61 passes and recording six recoveries in Triumph SC’s 4-0 win against North Texas.

M – Nick Moon, Lansing Ignite FC: Moon was active down the flank throughout, recording one assist, two key passes and completing 38 of 48 passes as Ignite FC finished level with Tormenta FC on the road.

M – Josh Hughes, Richmond Kickers: Hughes completed 33 of 38 passes, recorded 11 interceptions and 10 recoveries and scored the game-winning goal as Richmond defeated Toronto FC II on the road.

M – Marco Micaletto, South Georgia Tormenta FC: Micaletto scored a pair of goals across two contests, recorded four key passes, completed 70 of 85 passes overall and made nine recoveries as Tormenta FC took four points from two games.

M – JC Banks, Forward Madison FC: Banks scored the only goal of the game, and completed 16 of 18 passes overall, as Madison took a 1-0 victory against Orlando City B on Saturday night.

F – Jake Keegan, Greenville Triumph SC: Keegan scored two goals on three shots, made three recoveries and completed 8 of 13 passes to help lead Greenville to victory against North Texas.

F – Eamon Zayed, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: Zayed scored with his first touch after coming on as a second-half substitute to earn the Red Wolves a 1-1 draw with FC Tucson that extended the club’s undefeated streak to nine games.

