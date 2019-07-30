"Hamilton” Tony Award-Winner Renée Elise Goldsberry to perform National Anthem at MLS All-Star Game

Major League Soccer announced on Friday that star of stage and screen Renée Elise Goldsberry, a Tony Award winner for her performance as Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton,” will perform the National Anthem at the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in Orlando on July 31.

As a member of the original cast of the musical phenomenon “Hamilton,” Goldsberry received the Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award. Since winning the Tony Award, she played the title role in HBO’s "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" opposite Oprah Winfrey, and starred in Baz Luhrmann’s "The Get Down" for Netflix. She is currently featured in a leading role in the hit Netflix series “Altered Carbon.”

Prior to Hamilton, Goldsberry’s appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play “Good People,” as well as the original Broadway version of “The Color Purple.” She made her Broadway debut in “The Lion King,” and her performance as Mimi in Broadway’s closing cast of “Rent” was immortalized on film. Her performance as Sylvia in the Public Theater’s production of “Two Gentlemen of Verona” for Shakespeare in the Park garnered her across-the-board rave reviews.

Tickets to the 2019 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target are on sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium and will be televised on FS1 and UniMás in the U.S., TSN, and TVA Sports in Canada, and in more than 170 countries globally.

For more information about the MLS All-Star Game and to purchase tickets for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by Target, visit www.MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

