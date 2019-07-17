×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: 3 Reasons why India drew 1-1 with Syria

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
32   //    17 Jul 2019, 10:23 IST

India drew with Syria but finished last in the Intercontinental Cup
India drew with Syria but finished last in the Intercontinental Cup

India held its own in a tough challenge against a spirited Syria team and came out with a 1-1 draw in their last match of the Hero Intercontinental Cup. The host nation, who won the tournament last year, finished at the bottom of the table this time with a single point in their kitty.

India by far played their best game of the tournament as their performance improved quite impressively. The defence ticked most of their boxes this time and the youngsters also impressed.

Both the teams that participated in this match are out of the tournament, as Tajikistan and DPR Korea will meet each other in the final, to be held on July 19.

Here are the three reasons why India drew the game:

#3 Overall improved defensive performance

Indian defenders did well to keep away Syrian attackers
Indian defenders did well to keep away Syrian attackers

Since Igor Stimac came in to coach the Indian football team, the defensive performance came up in discussion in almost every match. His constant chopping and changing was overbearing to some Indian fans and pundits who were desperate for a win.

However, Tuesday was no exception. Stimac against shuffled his team’s defensive line-up and this time, Rahul Bheke teamed up with young Narender Gahlot in the central defence. Pritam Kotal and Mandar Rao Dessai had taken to full-back roles.

What many thought would be disastrous turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Indian fans. Bheke, who disappointed last time when he played at the heart of the defence, came out with flying colours this time. He was rock solid throughout the match and provided the much-needed solidity in the team. He combined well the Narender to keep the Syrian attackers away throughout the match.

Pritam too did his job but sometimes he looked a little bit shaky. He used his experience to keep the team together and maintain momentum.

Advertisement

The only weak point in the Indian defence was the left-back position, where Mandar was stationed. It seemed Mandar did a good job, but not his substitute. Jerry Lalrinzuala came in with barely 15 minutes left in the game and just a couple of minutes later, he conceded the only penalty of the game, through which Syrian captain Firsa Alkhatib equalized.

Jerry nearly committed the same mistake again but this time he got a reprieve from the referee, who directed a free-kick to the home side, much to the chagrin of Alkhatib. Jerry’s mistake was the only point in an otherwise solid performance from this Indian side. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Intercontinental Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Udanta Singh Indian Football
Advertisement
Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: India 1-1 Syria: 5 Talking points as Blue Tigers impress
RELATED STORY
Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: Teams, Date, Venue, Fixtures, Timings
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2019, India 1-1 Syria: 5 Hits & Flops
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2019: India vs Syria | Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups and Live Streaming Details
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2019: India 2-4 Tajikistan | 3 Reasons why the Blue Tigers lost  
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2019: India 2-5 Korea DPR | 3 Reasons why India lost 
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2019, India vs Syria: Player Ratings for the Blue Tigers 
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2019: 'We are a team and we have to win together,' says Udanta Singh (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2019: India announce 35-man preliminary squad; Anas Edathodika comes out of retirement
RELATED STORY
Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: India 2-5 DPR Korea – 5 talking points as Blue Tigers almost crash out
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage
FT IND TAJ
2 - 4
 India vs Tajikistan
FT SYR KOR
5 - 2
 Syria vs Korea DPR
FT TAJ SYR
2 - 0
 Tajikistan vs Syria
FT IND KOR
2 - 5
 India vs Korea DPR
FT KOR TAJ
1 - 0
 Korea DPR vs Tajikistan
FT IND SYR
1 - 1
 India vs Syria
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us