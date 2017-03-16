Hero MotoCorp Ltd signs up as National Supporter of FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017

The tournament is set to be played between October 6 and 28 across six venues in India.

by Press Release News 16 Mar 2017, 18:08 IST

Hero MotoCorp has filled the second of six National Supporter slots for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017

Hero MotoCorp has signed up as a National Supporter for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 which will be held across 6 host cities between 6-28 October this year.

Headquartered in India, Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer and has had a long-standing association with various disciplines of sports. Hero MotoCorp will play a vital role in supporting the competition locally in India.

With the signing of the agreement, Hero MotoCorp has filled the second of six National Supporter slots for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, India, today to mark the announcement of the new partnership, FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer Philippe Le Floc’h said: “FIFA is very happy to welcome Hero as a National Supporter of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017. Hero has been an active supporter of sport in India for several decades and expressed its interest in being part of this important tournament from its very early stages. Both Hero and FIFA share a vision of further developing and strengthening the beautiful game here in India.”

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and President of the All India Football Federation Praful Patel said: “Hero has been a long-time partner of Indian football and as the company that has helped us the most in developing the game in our country, it was natural that it would be associated with the most important football event that India has ever hosted. Hero’s role as a National Supporter of the competition reaffirms the long-term commitment it has for the development of the sport. Along with Bank of Baroda, I believe Hero will be a great partner to work with as we embark on this exciting journey.”

Commenting on the association, Mr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of Hero MotoCorp said, "Hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup is a significant landmark for India and Indian football and at Hero MotoCorp, we are immensely proud of being associated with this event. Football is a rapidly growing sport in India, particularly among school kids and our commitment to supporting the game has grown strongly over the past few years. I am sure that our association with the FIFA U-17 World Cup will go a long way to further popularising football across India, and I look forward to seeing the future international stars in action and wish all of the teams the very best of luck."