Hero Super Cup Qualifiers: Kerala Blasters FC vs Indian Arrows - 5 Talking Points as Amarjit Singh Kiyam packs a punch

Nived FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 270 // 16 Mar 2019, 10:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arrows are through to the pre-quarters

The Kerala Blasters FC crashed out of the Hero Super Cup after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Indian Arrows in the qualifier at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Floyd Pinto’s men were deserved winners on the night as they piled further misery on what has been a disastrous season for the Men in Yellow this term. The young Colts were the dominant force in the first half and troubled the Blasters with their pressing and relentless running.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam opened the scoring in the 38th minute after getting on the end of a well-orchestrated move as the Arrows entered the interval on a high while being head and shoulders above their opponents.

Nelo Vingada’s men responded positively after the break but were unable to force the initiative as they were kept out by the heroics of Prabhsukhan Singh Gill in goal for the Arrows.

The shot-stopper punched above his weight to make a number of saves and kept his team in the tie until a moment of madness from Anas Edathodika gave them a shot in the arm.

The Kerala Blasters FC defender received the marching orders for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity with his hands, as Amarjit stepped up to complete the rout by bagging a brace in the 73rd minute.

Arrows were also reduced to 10-men in the 83rd minute when Jitendra Singh was sent off for a last-ditch lunge on Sandesh Jhingan. However, it proved to be a little too late as the Indian Colts held on valiantly to script a memorable win over the two-time finalists.

Without further delay, let’s take a closer look at the major talking points from the Hero Super Cup qualifier under the lights at the Kalinga Stadium:

#1 Arrows stab deep and add to their giant-killing spree

The Colts conjured a spirited performance

Advertisement

The Indian Arrows finished eighth in the recently concluded I-League season and capped off their domestic campaign with an impressive comeback win over Mohun Bagan in the final game.

And against the Blasters in the Hero Super Cup qualifier, they picked up from where they left off with a convincing performance that would have certainly boosted their confidence.

Despite the gulf in class between the sides with respect to experience, the young guns were relentless in their approach and were duly rewarded as they ran riot at the Kalinga Stadium.

Floyd Pinto’s men had also registered a win over former I-League champions Minerva Punjab and the result against the Blasters was the latest in line on their list of giant-killings so far this season.

The Colts proved that if you are good enough, then you are old enough and grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck while remaining unfazed by the magnitude of the occasion.

Full credit to the team for they deserve all the praise in the world for such a cohesive and well-drilled performance that trumped a hapless Blasters side.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement