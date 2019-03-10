×
Hero Super Cup qualifiers to kick-off on March 15

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
317   //    10 Mar 2019, 17:49 IST

Enter caption

NEW DELHI: The qualifiers for the second edition of the Hero Super Cup will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 15-16, 2019.

The qualifiers will be played among teams ranked 7th to 10 in the Hero I-League, and the Hero Indian Super League.

The final round which will be played on a knock-out format will kick-off on March 29, 2019 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhuwaneshwar.

It will be played among the top 6 teams of the Hero I-League, the Hero Indian Super League, along with the winners of the 4 qualifier matches.

The final is slated for April 13, 2019.


The match schedule for the qualifiers for the Hero Super Cup is as follows:

March 15 (5 pm): FC Pune City vs Hero I-League 10 (Qualifier 1).

March 15 (8.30 pm): Kerala Blasters FC vs Indian Arrows (Qualifier 2).

March 16 (5 pm): Delhi Dynamos FC vs Hero I-League 9 (Qualifier 3).

March 16 (8.30 pm): Chennaiyin FC vs Aizawl FC (Qualifier 4).


The match schedule for the final round of the Hero Super Cup is as follows:

ROUND OF 16:

March 29 (8.30 pm): Qualifier 4 vs Mumbai City FC (PQ1).

March 30 (5 pm): Qualifier 2 vs FC Goa (PQ2).

March 30 (8.30 pm): Qualifier 3 vs Quess East Bengal (PQ3).

March 31 (5 pm): Mohun Bagan vs JSW Bengaluru FC (PQ4).

March 31 (8.30 pm): Qualifier 1 vs Chennai City FC (PQ5).

April 1 (8.30 pm): ATK vs Real Kashmir FC (PQ6).

April 2 (8.30 pm): Jamshedpur FC vs Churchill Brothers FC (PQ7).

April 3 (8.30 pm): Neroca FC vs NEUFC (PQ8).


QUARTER-FINALS:

April 4 (8.30 pm): PQ4 vs PQ5 (Q9).

April 5 (8.30 pm): PQ3 vs PQ6 (Q10).

April 6 (8.30 pm): PQ2 vs PQ7 (Q11).

April 7 (8.30 pm): PQ1 vs PQ8 (Q12).


SEMI-FINALS:

April 9 (8.30 pm): Winner Q9 vs Winner Q11.

April 10 (8.30 pm): Winner Q10 vs Winner Q12.


FINAL – April 13 (8.30 pm).

