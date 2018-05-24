I-League 2nd Division: Hindustan FC and Real Kashmir begin Main Round with wins

A Flying Start to the I-League Second Division Final Round!

Enter caption

The Main Round of the I-League 2nd Division got off to a flying start as Ozone FC and Real Kashmir registered hard-fought wins. Sportskeeda looks at both the games in brief :

MATCH 1 : Hindustan FC 1-0 Tiddim Road Athletic Union

Delhi based side Hindustan FC got the better of Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) by 1-0 courtesy a 97th Minute Additional Time winner from Tushar Chaudhary in the I-League Second Division Final Round today.

TRAU dominated large portions of the game as they kept on breaching the Hindustan defense. Mithun Samonto, the Hindustan FC custodian stood tall between the poles and thwarted away a number of TRAU attacks.

As the game looked to end in a stalemate, the Hindustan gaffer introduced Tushar Chaudhary at the cusp of full time. The substitute popped out of nowhere, kept his cool and nudged home the winner with seconds remaining on the clock.

MATCH 2 : Ozone FC 2-3 Real Kashmir

In what had been a pulsating encounter with two sides up and running down the pitch and creating numerous chances, Real Kashmir prevailed by notching up two goals in the last six minutes of the game to clinch all three points.

Ozone FC took the lead from a spot kick through Robert de Souza at the 26th minute mark. Real Kashmir kept on pressing and were rewarded minutes later as Nadong Bhutia slotted the ball past a hapless Das in the 39th minute.

In the second half, Real Kashmir kept a prolonged pressure up Ozone FC but the Bengaluru based side managed to score against the run of play to take the lead again in the 67th minute through Sabeeth Sathyan.

Real Kashmir kept on thronging long balls and crosses into the danger zone, but were unable to overcome the resilient Ozone defense.

The Ozone defence finally gave way as Ritwik Kumar Das restored parity in the 89th minute. Kouassi Yao's belter of a shot from distance found the back of the net in the 94th minute to hand Real Kashmir all three points.

What's Next?

I-League Second Division Main Round continues on 27th May 2018. Next Fixtures :

1:30 PM, May 27 : Ozone FC v Hindustan FC

5:45 PM, May 27 : Real Kashmir v TRAU FC