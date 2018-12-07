HotFut SUFC partners with Tiki Taka to set up grassroots sports infrastructure in Tamil Nadu

South United FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 17 // 07 Dec 2018, 06:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

South United Football Club Head Coach Miquel Llado speaks at the launch of the Tikki Taka HotFut SUFC Partnership

Thursday, 06 December 2018, Chennai: HotFut SUFC, a leading sports infrastructure and training provider, partnered with one of Chennai’s premier sporting facilities, Tiki Taka to set up 10 footballing venues in Tamil Nadu by the end of 2019. The partnership was kicked off by the launch of the first of these facilities at Vaels International School, ECR.

Along with the infrastructure HotFut SUFC shall also bring their culture and management to the table which involves a lot of sporting events and competitions that Chennai and Tamil Nadu should see in the weeks to come. Director of HotFut Sports, Pavit Singh expressed his excitement at the cusp of the Vaels International School venue launch, saying, “This is a move that we’ve been planning for a while, and we found the perfect partner in Tiki Taka to bring our quality sports infrastructure to Tamil Nadu. This infrastructure allows us to create a great ecosystem around it which includes events, academies and loads of community building around sports.”

Tiki Taka Director Prahlad Meyyappan speaks at the launch of the Hotfut SUFC and Tiki Taka Partnership

Tiki Taka has already found success in Chennai and will build on that through this joint venture. Prahlad Meyyappan, Director, Tiki Taka added, “We’ve received a tremendous response from the people of Chennai to the arenas we have already set up. The partnership with HotFut SUFC gives us great confidence to further our vision and expand our portfolio of sporting services. We are now looking to delve deeper into multi-sport disciplines and training.”

This joint venture marks the entry of South United Football Club (SUFC) into Tamil Nadu, as they aim to set up SUFC Academy Centres for the football training of children as part of a plan to develop footballing talent in the country.

(From Right to Left) Director Tiki Taka, Prahlad Meyyappan; Director HotFut Sports, Pavit Singh; and CEO South United Football Club, Pranav Trehan

Pranav Trehan, CEO of South United Football Club, elaborated on his vision for the club’s work in Tamil Nadu, saying, “Our goal with SUFC is to find footballing gems, regardless of where they come from, and in this search, we’ve also extended our reach to Tamil Nadu. With our training expertise made available in the state, we aim to develop the talent available to us and create a pathway for them to become successful as footballers.”

South United Football Club Head Coach Miquel Llado with the students of Vaels International School

The Head Coach of South United Football Club, Miquel Llado said, “For any footballer to succeed, same as for any student to progress in his/her education, the most important part is the content or study plan. At South United Football Club, we have developed an unrivalled methodology to make sure that we can create intelligent players.”

Advertisement

“Football might be about the physical, technical, tactical or the emotional but its most relevant aspect is the decisions that players are able to make on the field. For example, football is not about passing but where to pass, when to pass, and why to pass for each and every single situation. In South United, we know this and we teach it.”

The ecosystem that Tiki Taka and HotFut SUFC are putting together at Vaels International School is a prototype of the kind of infrastructure and football development framework they would like to replicate in Tamil Nadu. The school’s support towards developing the sport and encouraging youth to participate in sporting activities has been exemplary.

Advertisement