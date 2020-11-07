Create
Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Houston Dynamo players
Houston Dynamo players
Modified 07 Nov 2020, 13:40 IST
Preview
Colorado Rapids will be looking to make it three wins in a row as they travel to take on Houston Dynamo on Sunday. They clinched a spot in the playoffs by beating Portland Timbers 1-0 on Wednesday and will look to make quick work of Houston Dynamo who are languishing at the bottom of the MLS Western Conference table.

Rapids are on a high after beating two of the best performing teams in the MLS this season, Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers in back to back games. Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo are winless in their last six games. They have only won once in their last 13 matches.

Despite having already qualified for the playoffs, Colorado Rapids coach Robin Fraser has claimed that they're looking forward to Sunday's game.

"It’s a game that we look forward to. We’ve played pretty well in the last two games. It’s an opportunity to continue the run of form we’ve had over the last couple of games. In spite of where Houston is, we know they’re a talented team and a good team and they can be dangerous on any given day.”

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids have clashed a total of 33 times till today. Houston Dynamo have the slightest edge over their Sunday opponents. They have won 12 games while Colorado Rapids have won 11. 10 games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in September and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Houston Dynamo form guide: L-D-D-L-L

Colorado Rapids form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Michael Salazar continues to be sidelined for Houston Dynamo. Matias Vera will return to the squad after serving his suspension.

Injuries: Michael Salazar

Suspensions: None

As for Colorado Rapids, Kortne Ford remains unavailable after suffering a knee injury. Collen Warner is not medically cleared to compete against Houston Dynamo. Kellyn Acosta could start for the Rapids tonight after returning to action last week from the bench.

Injuries: Kortne Ford and Collen Warner

Suspensions: None

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Predicted Lineups

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Maric; Adam Lundkvist, Maynor Figueroa, Victor Cabrera, Zarek Valentin; Jose Rodriguez, Matias Vera, Darwin Ceren; Darwin Quintero, Mauro Manotas, Ariel Lassiter

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Wilson, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Cole Bassett, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis, Benezet, Andre Shinyashiki; Diego Rubio

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids will be feeling confident about taking all three points after beating Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers in successive encounters. Houston Dynamo have been toothless and there is only one way this game is going.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-3 Colorado Rapids

Published 07 Nov 2020, 13:40 IST
MLS 2020 Houston Dynamo Football Colorado Rapids Maynor Figueroa Nicolas Benezet
