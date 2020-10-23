Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Houston Dynamo welcome Columbus Crew to the BBVA Stadium, Houston in their round 20 fixture of the MLS regular season on Saturday night.

In this inter-conference clash, Columbus Crew will be hoping to consolidate their top-four spot in the Western Conference while Houston Dynamo are hoping to move above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

In their previous outing, Houston sealed a comeback against Minnesota in a game that ended 2-2 at the Allianz Field last Sunday. Columbus Crew secured a 3-1 win in their home game against NYCFC to bring their four-game winless streak to an end.

Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew SC Head-to-Head

Houston and Columbus have squared off on 25 occasions since 2006 and all of their meetings have come in the MLS.

The head-to-head record is pretty even at this point, with The Black & Gold recording eight wins while Houston have seven victories. As many as 10 games between these sides have ended in a draw.

Both clubs have two wins in their last four fixtures with each sides winning their alternate home games. Dynamo are unbeaten in the last seven meetings between the teams on home turf, with Crew's last victory coming in 2011.

Houston Dynamo form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Advertisement

Columbus Crew SC form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew SC Team News

Tab Ramos is set to be without Michael Salazar, who has been out of action for the last three months on account of a knee injury. Fortunately, apart from the striker, all other players will be available for selection ahead of the fixture.

Keep pushing forward 👊 pic.twitter.com/2A2DKUE3HB — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) October 21, 2020

Injuries: Michael Salazar (knee)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Columbus Crew will have five players unavailable for their trip to Houston. Vito Wormgoor, Darlington Nagbe, Eloy Room, Lucas Zelarayan and Waylon Francis are all on the treatment table due to injuries.

𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐧.#Crew96 signs @Jomens25 to multi-year contract extension ✍️ — x - Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) October 22, 2020

Advertisement

Club captain Jonathan Mensah has signed a four-year contract extension with Columbus Crew this week and will continue to be a part of the club for the near future.

Injuries: Vito Wormgoor (knee), Darlington Nagbe (undisclosed), Eloy Room (undisclosed), Lucas Zelarayan (undisclosed), Waylon Francis (undisclosed)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew SC Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Maric; Jose Bizama, Sam Junqua, Maynor Figueroa, Zarek Valentin; Matias Vera, Darwin Ceren; Memo Rodriguez, Darwin Quintero, Ariel Lassiter; Mauro Manotas

Columbus Crew SC predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrew Tarbell; Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams, Jonathan, Harrison Afful; Artur, Aidan Morris; Pedro Santos, Luis Espinoza, Youness Mokhtar; Gyasi Zardes

Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew SC Prediction

Gyasi Zardes is the top scorer in the Eastern Conference with 12 goals

Houston Dynamo have scored 27 goals this season, which is a good return, but they have also shipped in 32 goals. Their defensive frailty sees them in 10th place in the Western Conference.

Columbus Crew have got back to winning ways in their previous fixture and have what it takes to inflict a loss on the home side at the BBVA Stadium.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Columbus Crew SC