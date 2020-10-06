Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas will trade tackles at the BBVA Stadium on Thursday and both sides will be looking to get the three points in the Texas Derby.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a six-game winless run and are currently 10th on the Western Conference table with 16 points from 15 matches, while their opponents are six places higher with 21 points from 14 games.

Houston Dynamo fell to a 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, while FC Dallas played out a highly-entertaining 2-2 draw with Columbus Crew.

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas have met 43 times in the past and Houston have the better record with 16 wins, 67 goals scored and 58 conceded, while their city rivals have 13 victories. A total of 14 matches ended in a stalemate.

The most recent clash came in September when a second-half strike by Ranco Daniel Jera was enough to give FC Dallas a 2-1 home victory.

Houston Dynamo form guide: L-D-L-D-L

FC Dallas form guide: W-W-L-D-D

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Team News

The home side have two players sidelined for their fixture with FC Dallas through injury.

Wilfred Zahibo (thigh) and Michael Salazar (knee) are both ruled out of the clash. There are no suspension worries for coach Tab Ramos.

Injuries: Wilfred Zahibo, Michael Salazar

Suspensions: None

FC Dallas

The visitors also have two players ruled out through injury, with Harold Santiago Mosquera (knock) and Paxton Pomykal (hip) both sidelined.

There are no injury concerns for The Hoops.

Injuries: Harold Santiago Mosquera, Paxton Pomykal

Suspensions: None

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Maynor Figueroa, Victor Cabrera, Zarek Valentin; Jose Rodriguez, Matias Vera, Darwin Ceren; Darwin Quintero, Mauro Manotas, Ariel Lassiter

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer, John Nelson, Reto Ziegler, Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds; Tanner Tessman, Thiago Dos Santos; Ricardo Pepi, Brandon Servania, Fafa Picault; Franco Jara

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Prediction

Although neither side have exactly made headlines with their performances this season, FC Dallas are undoubtedly the better of the two sides in the MLS this term.

The visitors have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league on their day and they should prove too much to handle for a poor Houston Dynamo side that have struggled to get going this season.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-3 FC Dallas