Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Houston Dynamo will welcome Los Angeles FC to the BBVA Stadium on Saturday, with three points at stake in the Western Conference of the MLS.

The two sides will be looking to get back to winning ways, having each failed to pick up a victory on matchday two.

The hosts were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat away to the Portland Timbers. Dairon Asprilla gave the hosts an early lead before Christian Paredes made amends for his first-half own goal by scoring the match-winner in the second half.

Los Angeles FC were held to a 1-1 draw by the Seattle Sounders on home turf. Eduard Atuesta and Brad Smith scored in both halves to ensure the sides shared the spoils.

"We're just going to fight. Any guy who's called on is going to fight hard to get the win."



When the going gets tough...

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the sides and Los Angeles FC have a much better record.

The Black and Gold have four wins to their name, while three previous games ended in stalemates. Houston Dynamo are yet to register a victory against the California outfit.

Their most recent meeting came on 29 October 2020 when goals from Diego Rossi and Eddie Segura gave Los Angeles FC a 2-1 victory at home.

Houston Dynamo kicked off the new MLS season with a win before falling to a defeat last week. LAFC have garnered four points from their opening two games.

Houston Dynamo form guide: L-W

Los Angeles FC form guide: D-W

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Houston Dynamo

The hosts have two players sidelined for the LAFC visit. Sam Junqua and Ethan Bartlow both suffered concussions and are unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for head coach Tab Ramos.

Injuries: Sam Junqua, Ethan Bartlow

Suspension: None

Los Angeles FC

Erik Duenas (ankle) and Mohamed Traore (knee) are both unavailable, while Tristan Blackmon is currently in self-isolation due to COVID-19.

Furthermore, Diego Rossi and talisman Carlos Vela are both doubts with hamstring and muscle injuries respectively.

Injuries: Erik Duenas, Mohamed Traore

Doubtful: Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela

COVID-19: Tristan Blackmon

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Maric (GK); Adan Lundqvist, Boniek Garcia, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Tyler Pasher, Memo Rodriguez, Fabrice Picault; Maximiliano Urruti

.@Typash is making the most of his second shot at @MLS

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega (GK); Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Marco Farfan; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing; Corey Bird, Jose Cifuentes, Kwadwo Opoku

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC are slight favorites here, although the absence of key players robs them off some verve in attack.

Nevertheless, they should still have enough in their arsenal to see off the threat posed by Houston Dynamo.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Los Angeles FC