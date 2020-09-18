Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

When Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United lock horns at the BBVA Stadium in their MLS regular-season Western Conference week 12 fixture, both the sides will be looking to bounce back from their defeats in the previous week.

This will be the second time in September that Minnesota United will be travelling to Houston with Dynamo inflicting a 3-0 loss on them in their meeting a fortnight ago.

Minnesota are just three points behind leaders Sporting KC and a win here would go a long way in mounting a challenge for the top spot. The hosts on the other hand are eighth in the standing and a win here could propel them to fourth position.

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

In their 10 meetings since 2017, when Minnesota became the 22nd side to join the MLS, Houston have been the dominant side, winning five games and scoring a total of 16 goals.

The Loons have only won three times, one of them in the US Open Cup last season and their wins in the MLS have both been at their home turf.

Though the visitors are currently third in the Western Conference, all four of their losses this season have come in the last six games.

Houston Dynamo form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Advertisement

Minnesota United form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Team News

Houston Dynamo

A piece of big news coming from Houston is that their striker Alberth Elis is reportedly close to signing for Portuguese Premeira Liga side Boavista and might not feature in Saturday's game as he is not match-fit and needs to travel to Europe to finalise the deal.

New signing Wilfried Zahibo is also out with a thigh strain and joins Michael Salazar on the sidelines.

Injured: Wilfried Zahibo (thigh), Michael Salazar (knee)

Doubtful: Alberth Elis (Match fitness)

Suspended: None

Minnesota United

The Loons probably have the longest injury list in the league and the fact that they played six games in a matter of 24 days might've been a reason for the current injury crisis.

They have a new face in Adrian Zendejas joining their ranks to shore up their goalkeeping department as both of their first-choice and second-choice keepers are out with injuries.

Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Osvaldo Alonso, Luis Amarilla, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ethan Finlay and Greg Ranjitsingh are all unavailable through injuries. Romain Métanire served his one-match suspension against Sporting KC and can retake his spot in the starting XI.

Injured: Tyler Miller (hip), Ike Opara (undisclosed), Osvaldo Alonso (hamstring), Luis Amarilla (ankle), Aaron Schoenfeld (leg), Ethan Finlay (knee), Greg Ranjitsingh (knee)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundkvist, Maynor Figueroa, Aljaz Struna, Zarek Valentin; Matias Vera, Memo Rodriguez, Darwin Ceren; Ariel Lassiter, Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adrian Zendejas; Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jose Aja, Romain Métanire; Hassani Dotson, Jan Gregus; Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Mason Toye

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Prediction

Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United have both had big wins recently. The only deciding factor in the match looks to be the Loons' depleted squad, which gives Houston the chance to repeat their feat from earlier this month and send the visitors home empty-handed.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 Minnesota United