Houston Dynamo vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Houston Dynamo host Nashville SC in the MLS on Wednesday night, as the visitors look to end a run of six games without a win.

Nashville have drawn three and lost three of their last six games, and have only scored three goals in that period. That form means Nashville are trudging along in 11th spot in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Houston Dynamo are not in great form themselves, having only managed to register a solitary victory in their last eight games. They lost their last match 1-0 to Inter Miami CF.

Houston Dynamo vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Nashville have faced Houston Dynamo only once before in the MLS. That game, which was held last month finished in a 1-1 draw. Daniel Rios gave Nashville the lead, but that was canceled out by a late Maynor Figueroa equaliser for Houston Dynamo.

Houston Dynamo form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Nashville SC form guide: L-D-D-D-L

Advertisement

Houston Dynamo vs Nashville SC Team News

Michael Salazar is a long-term injury absentee for Houston Dynamo. Memo Rodriguez didn't feature in the loss to Inter Miami last time, and could miss this game too. Mauro Manotas is back from suspension, after he was banned for the red card he picked up against FC Dallas last week.

Injuries: Michael Salazar

Doubtful: Memo Rodriguez

Suspensions: None

Jimmy Medranda has a calf problem, and Ken Tribbett has a hip injury, as both continue to remain sidelined. Abu Danladi and David Accam are also expected to miss out. Alistair Johnson is suspended after receiving a red card in Nashville's 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City in their last match.

Injured: Abu Danladi, David Accam, Ken Tribbett, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alistair Johnston

Houston Dynamo vs Nashville SC Predicted Lineups

Houston Dynamo (4-2-3-1): Marco Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Maynor Figueroa, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Zarek Valentin; Boniek Garcia, Darwin Ceren; Sam Junqua, Darwin Quintero, Niko Hansen, Ariel Lassiter

Nashville SC (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Alex Muyl, Daniel Rios

Advertisement

Houston Dynamo vs Nashville SC Prediction

Both sides are in atrocious form heading into this game, and there must be a feeling of desperation in both camps. Houston Dynamo and Nasvhille both don't know where their next win is coming from, with the football they are playing right now. We are predicting that neither will be celebrating at the end of this game either.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 0-0 Nashville SC