Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City will battle it out for the fourth time this season on Saturday night at the BBVA Stadium in an MLS Western Conference matchup. Houston Dynamo have won twice against their Saturday opponents while Sporting Kansas City registered one win in three meetings this season.

Despite being third on the Western Conference standings, Sporting Kansas City are still very much in the hunt for a playoff spot. On the other hand, Houston Dynamo were cruising until they hit a slump in September which has now seen them go five games without a win.

However, four of those five games were on the road and Houston will be hoping that they can make home advantage count against familiar foes Sporting KC. Sporting Kansas City will feel relieved now that Alberth Elis has moved from Houston Dynamo as he absolutely tore into them in the two sides' previous meetings this season.

With just four points separating the duo who are third and ninth on the table and a playoff spot to play for, this should be a cracker.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo share a long history. The teams have faced each other 46 times in the past. Houston Dynamo have won 18 times while Sporting Kansas City have won only 14, while a further 14 games have ended in draws.

Houston Dynamo beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 when the two teams met each other last month.

Houston Dynamo form guide: D-L-D-L-D

Sporting Kansas City form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

For Houston Dynamo, Michael Salazar is out with a knee injury. Wilfried Zahibo has been nursing an injury to his right thigh and he is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Michael Salazar

Doubtful: Wilfried Zahibo

Suspensions: None

Russell has scored each of Sporting's last four goals 🤯. Click the Scotsman to learn 4 more things you need to know for Saturday's match!

Five Things // @CMsportsmed — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) October 1, 2020

Sporting Kansas City's infirmary is getting a little too thickly populated for comfort. Felipe Gutierrez is out for the season with a knee injury. Roger Espinoza, Daniel Salloi, Richard Sanchez and Luis Martins are not medically cleared to play on Saturday.

Injuries: Felipe Gutierrez, Roger Espinoza, Daniel Salloi, Richard Sanchez and Luis Martins

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted Lineups

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundkvist, Maynor Figueroa, Aljaz Struna, Zarek Valentin; Matias Vera, Memo Rodriguez, Darwin Ceren; Ariel Lassiter, Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, M.Besler, Roberto Puncec, A. Dia, Duke, Hernandez, Gianluca Busio, Johnny Russell, Gerso, Khiry Shelton

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Both teams have hit a slump after looking so promising earlier. Houston Dynamo will be happy to be hosting Sporting Kansas City due to their awful away form. This one will be a tough contest to call.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 Sporting Kansas City