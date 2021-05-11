Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Houston Dynamo will host Sporting Kansas City at BBVA Stadium on Thursday in the Western Conference of the MLS.

The home side come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to FC Dallas. Jader Obrian and Fabrice Picault scored first-half goals to ensure the sides shared the spoils at the Toyota Stadium.

Sporting KC were 2-1 victors at home to Austin FC in their latest MLS fixture. Ilie Sanchez and Gadi Kinder scored two late goals to power the hosts to a comeback victory.

That victory propelled the Wizards to fifth place in the Western Conference, while Houston Dynamo are further below in 11th place.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 46 occasions in the past and Houston Dynamo have a marginally better record.

The Texas outfit have 18 victories and 14 draws to their name, while Sporting Kansas City were victorious in 14 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when Alan Pulido scored a brace to help Sporting Kansas City pick up a 2-1 away win.

Houston Dynamo are without a victory since their matchday one win against the San Jose Earthquakes. Sporting Kansas City have won two of their four league games so far.

Houston Dynamo form guide: D-D-L-W

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: W-L-D-W

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Houston Dynamo

There were no reported injury concerns for the hosts and they also had no suspension concerns ahead of the match.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Sporting Kansas City

Three Sporting Kansas City players have been sidelined through injuries. Felipe Hernandez (knee), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (hamstring) and Brooks Thompson (back) have all been ruled out.

There are no suspensions for Sporting Kansas City.

Injuries: Felipe Hernandez, Nicolas Imisat-Mirin, Brooks Thompson

Suspension: None

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Maric (GK); Adan Lundqvist, Boniek Garcia, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Tyler Pasher, Memo Rodriguez, Fabrice Picault; Maximiliano Urruti

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): John Pulskamp (GK); Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Kaveh Rad, Jaylin Lindsey; Gianluca Busio, Ilie Sanchez, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Khiri Shelton

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

The visitors are favorites in this fixture and have been more consistent so far this season. However, Houston Dynamo are capable of getting the job done on home soil.

Both teams play on the front foot, setting this up as one of the most exciting fixtures this week. We are predicting a victory for Sporting Kansas City, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Sporting Kansas City