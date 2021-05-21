Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Houston Dynamo and Vancouver Whitecaps will trade tackles at the BBVA Stadium on Saturday, with three points on the line in the MLS' Western Conference.

The hosts suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Colorado Rapids last Saturday, with all four goals coming in an action-packed first half.

Vancouver Whitecaps were also on the wrong end of a debilitating defeat. Alan Pulido starred with a brace to give Sporting Kansas City a 3-0 victory on home turf.

Just one point separates the two sides on the table and they will each be seeking three points to boost their chances of making the playoffs.

Houston Dynamo are slightly better off in sixth place, having garnered eight points from six matches so far. Whitecaps are two places and one point below on the Western Conference table.

Register to book your vaccine appointment now in B.C. 🇨🇦

📱💻 https://t.co/mwZvXMKXso

📞 1-833-838-2323 | translators are available

👤 In-person at a Service BC office#VWFC #ThisIsOurShotCA pic.twitter.com/COV2pDVMH0 — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) May 20, 2021

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

This will be the 16th meeting between the sides and Vancouver Whitecaps have the marginally better record.

The Canadian outfit have eight wins to their name, while Houston Dynamo were victorious in five previous matches. Three games have been drawn between the two sides.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2019 when second half goals from In-Beom Hwang and Freddie Montero helped Vancouver Whitecaps pick up a 2-1 victory on home turf.

The two teams have each picked up two wins from the six league matches they have played so far.

Houston Dynamo form guide: L-W-D-D-L

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Houston Dynamo

The hosts have two players ruled out by injuries. Forward Tyler Pasher (abdominal) and defenders Ethan Bartlow and Sam Junqua are unavailable for selection due to respective concussions.

There are no suspension concerns for the Orange Crush.

Injuries: Ethan Bartlow, Tyler Pasher, Sam Junqua

Suspension: none

Vancouver Whitecaps

Only defender Ali Adnan is unavailable for personal issues. There are no suspension worries for coach Marc Dos Santos.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Ali Adnan

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric (GK); Maynor Figueroa, Tim Parker, Boniek Garcia; Adam Lundqvist, Derrick Jones, Joe Corona, Memo Rodriguez; Christian Ramirez, Fafa Picault, Niccolo Lemoine

Sending good vibes to the birthday boy out in Charlotte



Have a good one, @marcelopalo 🎉 pic.twitter.com/btshU753Lu — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) May 21, 2021

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-4-2): Maxime Crepeau (GK); Cristian Gutierrez, Derek Cornelius, Ranko Veselinovic, Jakob Nerwinski; Deiber Caicedo, Caio Alexandre, Janio Bikel, Ryan Raposo; Cristian Dajome, Lucas Cavallini

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Games involving the two sides have been largely compact and cagey affairs and that trend could be set to continue.

However, the hosts have been slightly more assertive and we are predicting a narrow victory for Houston Dynamo.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps