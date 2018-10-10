ISL 2018-19: How did the big guns fare for Kerala Blasters

Poplatnik would be rearing to get on the pitch again as the Blasters face Delhi Dynamos (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Kerala Blasters have started the 18-19 season with a win and a draw after having a disappointing 17-18 season which saw them finish sixth in ISL and they were also knocked out of the Super Cup in the first round by I-League runner-ups NEROCA FC.

David James made more than 10 top signings shaking up the whole squad in hopes of having a better season.

The former Blasters goalkeeper while signing a three-year contract stated that he has long-term plans for the club. This season, he has reiterated that by signing the 18-year old Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.

He has also given two starts to the young Sahal Abdul Samad who has shown promising signs and has also kept Courage Pekuson and Keziron Kizito out of the starting XI.

Let's have a look at how the big players fared for the Kerala-based side in the first two matches.

#1 Matej Poplatnik

Matej Poplatnik is entering the prime of his career at the age of 26. Kerala Blasters decided to sign the Slovenian after a very successful second spell with Triglav Kranj in which he scored 46 goals in 68 games, almost a goal per match ratio of 0.7.

Poplatnik scored a goal against ATK on his ISL debut as Stojanovic's deflected shot fell to his head which he got past the goalkeeper successfully.

In the fourth minute of his debut, he got a pitch-perfect cross from the left wing but he missed the opportunity to score as his header went wide. The Slovenian also impressed with his pinpoint corner deliveries.

In the second match, he drew a blank but Poplatnik would be rearing to get on the pitch again as the Blasters face Delhi Dynamos next just after the conclusion of the international break.

