DSK Shivajians yet to pay 2016-17 season wages to several Indian internationals

The Indian football team stars have not received their salaries for the last 2-3 months from the I-League club.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 31 Jul 2017, 15:51 IST

Numerous DSK Shivajians players have not been paid by the club

What's the story?

Another case of Indian footballers going unpaid has come to the fore. Sportskeeda understands that the I-League club DSK Shivajians have not paid dues to numerous national players for their services in the last season.

The list of unpaid players include the likes of Subrata Paul, Gouramangi Singh, Nirmal Chhetri, Sanju Pradhan, Holicharan Narzary, Sumeet Passi, Soram Porei, Jerry Lalrinzua, Seityasen Singh and Milan Singh. All these players have been picked by some or the other ISL club in the draft pick and will now no longer play with the Shivajians.

But veteran goalkeeper, Subrata Paul was confident about receiving their dues soon as he said, "It's not like they have money and are not paying us. It's because they are having some issues. I fully believe once the issues are resolved, they will pay us. I have been working with them for two years and know them very well. I don't think the club officials are the type of people who will cheat us."

In case you didn't know...

DSK Shivajians started playing in the I-League since 2016 and because of a direct entry into the top tier, cannot be relegated till 2018. They are the first club in India to have ties with a top European club in the form of Liverpool FC.

The Reds run an academy with DSK Shivajians at Pune. Meanwhile, the future of the Shivajians is in doldrums at the moment with the I-League officials being unclear about their future in the competition which might have a connection with the unpaid salaries issue.

The heart of the matter

The mentioned players have not been received their salaries for the last 2-3 months of the season. But the players are confident that the Pune based club will sort this issue out in the matter of the next few days. DSK president Shirish Kulkarni was contacted last month where he said that the outstanding dues will be cleared in the next 30 days. That time period is coming to an end soon with the DSK boardroom must find a way to get out of this mess.

What's next?

This issue will now be presented before the All India Football Federation (AIFF) who are expected to call upon the Players Status Committee to solve the ongoing case. But the players are in regular touch with the club officials and are confident of getting their pending salaries soon.

Author's take

It is very unfortunate that in the glitz and glamour time of the Indian Super League, national footballers are still struggling to get their fair due. Some say that this problem has been pertaining since the eighties as the board and the clubs should ensure that no player in any league division goes unpaid for his services.